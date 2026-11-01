Racing de Santander vs Real Madrid: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a LaLiga game on November 1, 2026

Racing de Santander welcome Real Madrid to El Sardinero for Matchday 11 of the 2026-27 LaLiga season. With Los Blancos chasing the top spot and Racing looking to make a statement against one of Spain's biggest clubs, find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Racing de Santander vs Real Madrid Tournament LaLiga Date Sunday, November 1, 2026 Time 10:15 AM ET / 7:15 AM PT TV Channels ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN App

How to watch Racing de Santander vs Real Madrid in the USA

American viewers will be able to follow the match through ESPN Deportes, Fubo, ESPN+ and the ESPN App.

Can I watch Racing de Santander vs Real Madrid for free?

Fans in the United States may be able to watch Racing de Santander vs Real Madrid for free through Fubo, which lists ESPN Deportes among its available channels and advertises a five-day free trial for this matchup.

Advertisement

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Real Madrid travel to Santander looking to continue their pursuit of the 2026-27 LaLiga title. Jose Mourinho‘s team enters Matchday 11 in third place with 24 points from 10 games, three points behind league leaders Barcelona and one behind Atletico Madrid.

Los Blancos have recorded eight victories and two defeats, scoring 25 goals while conceding 10. A victory at El Sardinero would give them an opportunity to put more pressure on the teams above them.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid during the LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27 match (Source: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Racing de Santander, meanwhile, are enjoying their return to Spain’s top division after winning promotion from the Segunda Division last season. Jose Alberto Lopez‘s side currently sits 13th with 11 points, having collected three wins, two draws and five defeats.

They have scored 15 goals but conceded 26, highlighting the defensive challenges they have faced during their first 10 league matches. Nevertheless, Racing head into this encounter after winning their last two games: a 2-1 league victory against Espanyol and a 2-0 Copa del Rey win over Ribadesella.

Real Madrid also arrive with confidence following a 2-1 victory over Barcelona in the latest El Clasico. Kylian Mbappe scored twice in that encounter, giving Mourinho’s team an important result in the title race. Los Blancos have won five consecutive matches across all competitions since their defeat against Atletico Madrid and will be looking to extend that run against Racing.

Advertisement

Racing de Santander vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineups

Racing de Santander (4-2-3-1): Julen Agirrezabala; Aaron Martin, Jeanuel Belocian, Pablo Ramon, Alvaro Mantilla; Matteo Prati, Ivan Martin; Inigo Vicente, Sergio Canales, Andres Martin; Yassir Zabiri.

Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Andriy Lunin; Marc Cucurella, Dean Huijsen, Ibrahima Konate, Federico Valverde; Bernardo Silva, Aurelien Tchouameni; Yan Diomande, Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler; Kylian Mbappe.

What time is the Racing de Santander vs Real Madrid match?

Racing de Santander vs Real Madrid kicks off on Sunday, November 1, at 10:15 AM ET in the United States. The match will be played at 4:15 PM local time in Spain.

Advertisement