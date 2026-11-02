Benfica vs Alverca: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Primeira Liga game on November 2, 2026

Benfica host Alverca at Estádio da Luz on Matchday 10 of the 2026-27 Primeira Liga, looking to strengthen their position near the top of the standings. Find out how to watch the Portuguese clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Benfica vs Alverca Tournament Primeira Liga Date Monday, November 2, 2026 Time 3:15 PM ET / 12:15 PM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Benfica vs Alverca in the USA

Benfica vs Alverca will be available live in the United States through beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, with streaming coverage available on Fubo and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Can I watch Benfica vs Alverca for free?

Viewers in the United States may be able to watch Benfica vs Alverca for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial. The streaming service offers eligible new subscribers the opportunity to try the service without paying upfront.

Advertisement

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Benfica will welcome Alverca to Estadio da Luz on Monday, November 2, for Matchday 10 of the 2026-27 Primeira Liga season. The home side enters the encounter looking to maintain its position among the league’s leading contenders, while the visitors will be aiming to produce a strong result against one of Portugal’s most successful clubs.

Fredrik Aursnes of SL Benfica (Source: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

According to Benfica‘s official match preview, the Eagles are second in the standings with 22 points from nine games, having recorded seven wins, one draw and one defeat. They have also been particularly productive in front of goal, scoring 26 times while conceding just eight.

Advertisement

Alverca, meanwhile, occupy eighth place with 11 points. Their record after nine matches stands at three wins, two draws and four defeats, with 13 goals scored and 13 conceded. A positive result in Lisbon would represent an important opportunity to collect points against a title contender and improve their position in the standings.

Benfica vs Alverca: Predicted Lineups

Benfica (4-2-3-1): Samuel Soares; Samuel Dahl, Clement Lenglet, Tomas Araujo, Alexander Bah; Joao Palhinha, Fredrik Aursnes; Gianluca Prestianni, Georgiy Sudakov, Rafa Silva; Vangelis Pavlidis.

Alverca (3-4-3): Matheus Mendes; Isaac James, Sergi Gomez, Yaya Bojang; Francisco Chissumba, Davy Gui, Rayan Lucas, Diogo Spencer; Lucas Figueiredo, Dawda Camara, Chiquinho.

Advertisement

What time is the Benfica vs Alverca match?

The Benfica vs Alverca match kicks off on Monday, November 2, at 3:15 PM ET at Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal. The game is scheduled for 8:15 PM local time in Portugal.