Dylan Larkin could complicate Red Wings trade options with list update after suspension

Dylan Larkin, who has been suspended by the Detroit Red Wings, could put the team in more trouble by making tweaks to his trade list.

As the Minnesota Wild prepare an important package to trade for Dylan Larkin and other NHL teams make their stances clear on the Detroit Red Wings‘ recently suspended former captain, Larkin could update his trade list. Such a change would narrow the Red Wings’ current options even further.

“I think over the next 24-48 hours it’s possible we see that trade list altered,” Elliotte Friedman reported on Sportsnet. “Teams like Florida, Vegas, even Colorado, it’s very hard to see anything like that happening if not impossible. It’s possible that Larkin may take some teams off or possibly even add some teams on.”

The Panthers and Golden Knights have been on Larkin’s trade list ever since he first requested a trade out of Detroit. However, it’s uncanny that either team could actually acquire him, given both salary cap constraints and their unwillingness to part with what Detroit would ask for.

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Minnesota remains the most likely destination for Larkin, and it might finally be time for him to accept that Las Vegas and Sunrise are no realistic options in the 2026-27 NHL season.

Dylan Larkin with Team USA at Olympics.

Possible new teams for Larkin

As it stands, Larkin’s trade list consists of 10 teams: the Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, Minnesota Wild, Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, Washington Capitals, Utah Mammoth, and Carolina Hurricanes.

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However, Friedman expects Larkin to make some changes. After all, the list is fluid, and the former captain will do everything in his power to force his way out of Detroit. Larkin could also replace some of the teams on the list with others currently off it.

The Montreal Canadiens, who, as the Red Wings’ scouts hint, could actually trade for Larkin, appear to be the main favorites to make the list, even if that would mean Larkin agreeing to move to Canada. Other teams currently off the list that could join the mix include the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, and perhaps the New York Rangers.

More drama in Larkin’s saga

Larkin has decided to sit out the 2026-27 NHL season to accelerate the trade process and force the Red Wings to finally move him. Detroit didn’t take the decision lightly and answered right back by suspending the former captain without pay.

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Make no mistake, that won’t be the end of the drama in Motor City, and Larkin may now respond by changing his trade list. Drama is running wild in Detroit, but until a trade is completed, Larkin and the Red Wings will keep going at each other. Larkin has already been suspended and deprived of his salary, so there’s not much more for him to lose.

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