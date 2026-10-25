Mbappe reaches 100 Real Madrid goals with brace vs Barcelona: How long did it take compared to Ronaldo?

Kylian Mbappe hit 100 Real Madrid goals with a brace in Sunday's El Clasico win over Barcelona, echoing Cristiano Ronaldo's fast start in Madrid.

Behind a sensational brace from Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid secured a 2-1 victory over Barcelona in Sunday’s El Clasico. With his two-goal outing at the Spotify Camp Nou, Mbappe reached 100 goals for Real Madrid, a historic milestone that inevitably evokes memories of Cristiano Ronaldo‘s prolific tenure in the Spanish capital.

Ronaldo, however, set an even more blistering pace. The Portuguese icon hit the century mark in just 105 appearances for Los Blancos, while the French superstar reached the milestone in 116 matches.

A closer look at Mbappe‘s first 100 goals shows how his output is distributed across competitions: 68 in La Liga, 23 in the UEFA Champions League, five across the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de España, and four between the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

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By comparison, Ronaldo’s first 100 Madrid goals came primarily in domestic league play: 76 in La Liga, 16 in the Champions League, seven in the Copa del Rey, and one in the Supercopa. The key divergence lies in the split between continental nights and domestic campaigns.

⚪️💥 OFFICIAL: Kylian Mbappé wins Man of the Match for El Clásico against Barcelona.



2 goals tonight.

8 goals in 7 Clásicos.

14 goals in 11 games against Barça. pic.twitter.com/v4B85Z6Tt4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 25, 2026

Cristiano vs. Mbappe: El Clasico scoring records

Across 30 El Clasico appearances in all competitions, Ronaldo found the net 18 times, equaling Alfredo Di Stefano and trailing only Lionel Messi on the all-time scoring list. What separated Ronaldo was not merely the volume, but the gravity of his goals: towering headers in Copa del Rey finals, trademark finishes during title-deciding visits to the Camp Nou, and a record six-match Clasico scoring streak that routinely silenced hostile away crowds.

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Stepping into that colossal shadow, Mbappe has wasted little time stamping his authority on Spanish soccer’s biggest stage. With devastating straight-line speed and ruthless finishing in the penalty area, the French forward has claimed Madrid’s scoring mantle, consistently punishing Barcelona’s high back line and delivering the clinical edge required on hostile ground.

While Ronaldo compiled his resume across a decade of historic battles, Mbappe’s early impact in El Clasico proves that Real Madrid’s lineage of decisive, match-winning talismans remains firmly intact.

How many goals has Mbappe scored in his career?

As Ronaldo continues to chase the four-digit mark with Al Nassr, Mbappe has already racked up 448 career goals for club and country. His tally includes 27 for AS Monaco, a club-record 256 for Paris Saint-Germain, 98 for Real Madrid, and 67 for the French national team.

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Key takeaways

Kylian Mbappe reached 100 goals for Real Madrid in a 2-1 win over Barcelona.

for Real Madrid in a 2-1 win over Barcelona. Cristiano Ronaldo needed 105 appearances to reach the century mark for Real Madrid.

to reach the century mark for Real Madrid. Mbappe achieved the milestone in 116 matches for Real Madrid.