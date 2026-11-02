Why isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo playing today, Nov. 2, for Al Nassr vs Pakhtakor?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence is a major talking point as Al Nassr face Pakhtakor on November 2, with the Portuguese superstar’s latest hat trick adding even more intrigue to his unexpected absence.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Al Nassr against Pakhtakor on Monday, November 2, because head coach Ange Postecoglou decided to rest him amid a demanding schedule and frequent travel.

The Portuguese superstar was left out of the squad traveling to Uzbekistan, alongside Kingsley Coman and Mohamed Simakan, meaning Al Nassr will have to face its AFC Champions League Elite opponent without important players.

The decision does not appear to be related to an injury. Postecoglou explained during his pre-match press conference that he wanted to give the three players a break because of the number of fixtures and the amount of traveling involved.

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Can Al Nassr beat Pakhtakor without Cristiano Ronaldo?

Al Nassr have enough attacking quality to beat Pakhtakor even without Cristiano Ronaldo, particularly with Joao Felix and Sadio Mane available to lead the attack. The Portuguese forward’s absence is significant, but it does not leave Ange Postecoglou’s team without experienced options in the final third.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr during the Saudi Pro League match (Source: Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

Joao Felix and Mane traveled with the squad to Uzbekistan and are expected to take on greater offensive responsibility. Felix offers creativity and the ability to operate between the lines, while Mane brings pace, movement and experience in high-pressure continental matches.

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Al Nassr also have an opportunity to take advantage of Pakhtakor’s difficult start to the AFC Champions League Elite campaign. The Uzbek side had collected just one point from its first three continental matches, while Al Nassr were looking to build on their previous 3-1 victory over Neftchi Fergana.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo play again for Al Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to return on Friday, November 6, when Al Nassr face Al Hazem in the Saudi Pro League. The match is scheduled to take place after the team’s continental trip to Uzbekistan, giving the Portuguese forward several additional days to recover.

The decision to rest him was made to manage his workload rather than address a reported injury. Therefore, his absence is not expected to extend beyond the November 2 fixture, although his participation against Al Hazem will ultimately depend on Postecoglou’s team selection and his physical condition.

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The timing of his expected return is particularly important because he is approaching another major career milestone. His hat trick against Al Kholood on October 29 took him to 985 official career goals, leaving him just 15 away from reaching 1,000.

What is Al Nassr’s record without Cristiano Ronaldo?

Al Nassr went 8-0-0 in eight matches without CR7 during the 2025-26 season, winning every game he missed across all competitions. The club recorded four victories in the Saudi Pro League and four in the AFC Champions League Two.

In the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr won all four fixtures in which Ronaldo was unavailable:

Al Nassr 2-0 Al Ahli

Al Nassr 2-0 Al Riyadh

Al Nassr 4-1 Al Ittihad

Al Nassr 4-0 Al Khaleej

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The team also maintained that perfect record in the AFC Champions League Two, defeating FC Goa twice, Istiklol and Al Ahli. That gave the team eight wins, zero draws and zero losses in the eight matches played without its captain.

However, their historical numbers without Ronaldo have not always been as impressive. During the 2024-25 season, the Portuguese forward missed eight matches, and the team recorded three wins, four draws and one defeat.

Those results included a 9-0 victory against Al Okhdood, a 3-3 draw with Al Kholood and a 2-1 defeat against Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite.

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Key takeaways