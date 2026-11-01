NY Giants hear encouraging Jonathan Taylor trade update after 2026 NFL Week 8

The New York Giants enjoyed a bye week but still paid close attention to the events during Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season—and have been rewarded with a promising Jonathan Taylor update.

Despite the Indianapolis Colts‘ steep asking price, Jonathan Taylor remains a possible pre-trade-deadline acquisition for the New York Giants in the 2026 NFL season. Although they didn’t play, things went the Giants’ way in Week 8, potentially making a trade for a star like Taylor much more reasonable—and likely.

“I still think a deal gets done, yes,” Art Stapleton of USA Today wrote on his X account regarding New York potentially trading for Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor is signed through 2028 in Indianapolis after signing a two-year extension during the summer. Still, his frustration was visible all day long during the Colts’ loss to the Jaguars. The writing on the wall is starting to show, and with the 2026 NFL trade deadline looming, a decision feels imminent. That’s true for both Taylor and the Giants.

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Week 8 was a huge success for NY Giants

New York enjoyed some time off during Halloween but still tuned in Sunday to watch key games around the NFL. Thanks to the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the path to the NFC East title is even clearer now for the G-Men. That wasn’t the only positive news for Big Blue, though.

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Colts.

New York watched the Colts get dismantled by the Jacksonville Jaguars, which may change Taylor’s mind about wanting to stay in Indianapolis. The Horseshoe is heading nowhere and doesn’t even own its first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. While there were questions about whether Taylor would play against the Jaguars, he did, as the Colts sent a message by not sidelining him amid the loud trade buzz.

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Taylor couldn’t get much going against the tough Jags defense, and his team was in for a disheartening afternoon in Florida. Everything went the Giants’ way, as well as that of every other suitor for Taylor, as he escaped the outing unscathed. The Colts are down to 2-6, and even if they don’t want to, trading Taylor while his value is sky-high makes too much sense.

NY Giants pressured to make a deadline move

For the Giants, with the rest of the division crumbling and a clear path to the playoffs opening up ahead of them, making a splash before the trade deadline is becoming very appealing—and somewhat mandatory.

The Giants are finally in a contending position in the NFL. This is what they’ve been after for so many years. All that remains to be seen is whether they will actually pull the trigger this time or get cold feet.

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Key takeaways