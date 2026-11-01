Is Tyreek Hill available for NFL teams?

Tyreek Hill is a very intriguing name to watch as the race toward the NFL playoffs continues.

As the 2026 NFL trade deadline approaches, contender front offices are aggressively scanning the market for elite perimeter playmakers to bolster their stretch run.

While trade rumors surround active roster targets like Brian Thomas Jr. and Josh Downs, one of the most explosive wide receivers in modern NFL history remains completely open to sign with any franchise instantly.

Tyreek Hill is available for all NFL teams. Following his release from the Miami Dolphins earlier this year, the 32-year-old eight-time Pro Bowler is an unrestricted free agent.

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Tyreek Hill could be crucial for NFL contenders

Unlike player acquisitions via trade, acquiring Tyreek Hill requires no draft capital compensation—only a mutually agreed-upon contract. However, despite relentless league-wide interest, Hill remains unsigned as the second half of the regular season gets underway.

The primary obstacle preventing a deal is not a lack of interest, but rather the ongoing evaluation of Hill’s physical recovery. Hill suffered a catastrophic left knee injury—including a dislocation and multiple torn ligaments—during Week 4 of the 2025 season with Miami. After undergoing two major surgical procedures, his rehabilitation process has dragged well into the 2026 campaign.

While Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has provided consistent updates assuring that “a deal could happen at any time” with a top contender, front offices maintain a cautious, measured approach.

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Acquiring front offices want definitive, 100% medical clearance and private workout sessions before committing contract space to a receiver whose elite game relies heavily on top-end burst.

Because Hill’s immediate game shape remains uncertain, teams seeking wide receiver help have concentrated their initial trade deadline efforts on active targets like Brian Thomas Jr. (Jaguars) or Josh Downs (Colts).

Rosenhaus continues to seek a fair contract structure that reflects Hill’s championship caliber, creating complex negotiations for mid-season salary caps. While teams proceed carefully, a fully healthy Tyreek Hill represents an unmatched wildcard for playoff contenders.

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Key takeaways