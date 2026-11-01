Capitals boost Dylan Larkin trade suspicion with latest waivers decision

The Washington Capitals may have an ace up their sleeve as fans grow suspicious that a trade for Dylan Larkin might materialize soon.

Although Dylan Larkin may complicate matters for the Detroit Red Wings by updating his current 10-team trade list, the Washington Capitals are expected to remain in contention for the currently suspended center in the 2026-27 NHL season.

When the Capitals were first named on Larkin’s reported trade list, they made noise. Not many thought of them as a team Larkin was considering. However, the Caps are showing their worth in the current NHL campaign, and they might also have the assets to get Detroit’s approval.

As long as Larkin is sold on joining them, the Capitals are a strong candidate to win the dramatic sweepstakes. Based on the latest buzz around the city, fans in Washington believe a trade is likely and are seeing every roster move as a potential indicator. That was the case when Sammi Silber of The District Standard reported that the Capitals were placing Dylan McIlrath on waivers.

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Fans react to Capitals’ waivers decision

Perhaps the team is making room for a trade, and simply mentioning that word in today’s NHL can only lead fans to think of one player: Larkin. The Capitals’ fanbase didn’t have to hear the news twice before jumping to conclusions. “Trade better be coming…” and “There has got to be a trade coming?” fans replied to Silber’s report.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings.

With Larkin suspended after sitting out in hopes of accelerating the trade process and the Caps on the former Red Wings captain’s trade list, it’s easy to connect the dots and believe Washington is actually preparing to go all in for Larkin.

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That’s about it when it comes to easy things. Trading for Larkin, even for a team on his list, is anything but smooth sailing, and if Washington is determined to go down this path, it will surely learn that fast.

Key takeaways