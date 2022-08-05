Real Betis will face Fiorentina in a 2022 pre-season summer friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Real Betis vs Fiorentina: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022 friendly game in your country

Real Betis and Fiorentina will face each other at the Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville, Spain; for another of the 2022 pre-season summer friendly European club games. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The season begins and the teams seek to reach the leagues of their countries in the best way. This weekend the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and the Premier League will start, but not La Liga or Serie A, with which a duel between these two teams is possible taking into account that they do not have to face Matchday 1 of the leagues of their countries.

Real Betis had a good season, even being in qualifying positions for the UEFA Champions League for several weeks, although their performance in the final was not good, qualifying for the Europa League, which will surely be their main objective. Fiorentina must play the Conference League Playoff round, this cup being the main goal of the Italian team.

Real Betis vs Fiorentina: Kick-Off Time

Real Betis will play against Fiorentina in this 2022 summer friendly game this Saturday, August 6 at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Sevilla, Spain.

Barbados: 3 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Mexico: 2 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Spain: 9 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Real Betis vs Fiorentina: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Brazil: Star+

International: Facebook Watch, YouTube

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Star+

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

Spain: Betis TV

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

United States: ESPN+

