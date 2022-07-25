In a 2022 summer friendly game, Real Madrid will play against Club America this Tuesday, July 26. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

Real Madrid will play against Club America on Tuesday, July 26 in a 2022 summer pre-season game. Here you will find all the information you want to know about the game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

After the defeat against Barcelona, the Madrid team is preparing for a new summer friendly in which they will seek to improve their team for a 2022/2023 season in which they will have to defend the La Liga title and nothing less than the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid have great aspirations and that is why they prepare in the best way.

Club America have the chance to face another European great in this summer 2022 that had them as protagonists of several friendlies. Although perhaps for them it would have been better to have these games before the start of Apertura 2022, having the opportunity to play against the UEFA Champions League winners is undoubtedly a huge privilege.

Real Madrid vs Club America: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

Real Madrid vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Real Madrid vs Club America: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Between these two teams there is a single precedent and it is from six years ago. More precisely on December 15, 2016 for the semifinals of the Club World Cup that year. On that occasion, Real Madrid won 2-0 with goals from Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo. The "Merengues" later became champions by defeating Japan's Kashima Antlers in the final.

How to watch or live stream Real Madrid vs Club America in the US

The 2022 summer friendly game that Real Madrid and Club America will play this Tuesday, July 26 at the Oracle Park, San Francisco, California will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN App, TUDN USA, FOX Deportes, Univision, Univision NOW, FOX Sports App, TUDN.com, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com.

Real Madrid vs Club America: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have already defined the favorites for this game. According to Caliente, Real Madrid are the favorite with have -400, while Club America have +750. A tie would finish in a +475 payout.

Caliente Real Madrid -400 Tie +475 Club America +750

*Odds via Caliente