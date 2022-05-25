The fact that Kylian Mbappe rejected Real Madrid's offer was a hard blow for El Madridismo and the club. However, Florentino Perez did not stand idly by and apparently is close to sealing the first signing for next season and would also be willing to pay 120 million euros for a forward.

This season Real Madrid once again proved that they are one of the strongest teams in the world. They won the 2021-2022 La Liga season, conquered the Super Cup against Athletic Bilbao, and will play the 2021-2022 Champions League Final against Liverpool.

Besides that, El Merengue with a value of more than $1.6 billion, are the most valuable soccer club brand and, with a score of 94 out of 100, are also the strongest in the world, according to the latest ranking prepared by the consultancy Brand Finance.

The fact that Kylian Mbappe rejected Real Madrid's offer and renewed his contract with PSG was a hard blow for El Madridismo and the club. However, Florentino Perez did not stand idly by and apparently has already arranged his first signing for next season and would also be willing to pay 120 million euros for a forward.

The two players who could join Real Madrid next season

Aurelien Tchouameni

Sooner or later, Real Madrid's midfield will have to change, and the club's officials know it. Toni Kroos is 32 years old, Luka Modric is 36, and Casemiro is 30. That is why Real Madrid have been looking for long-term replacements. First, with the signing of Eduardo Camavinga last season and now, everything seems to indicate that the Aurelien Tchouameni will join La Casa Blanca.

Tchouameni would join Real Madrid this summer on a 5-year deal, a deal worth around 80,000,000 euros plus bonuses. The 22-year-old Frenchman is regarded as one of the best young midfielders in Europe. El Merengue and the player have already agreed on personal terms but there has not been an agreement with Monaco yet.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, and PSG are other teams that wanted to sign the player. The only problem for Real Madrid is that Tchouameni is still the French team's main target and would be willing to offer Monaco a significant amount of money.

Rafael Leao

In addition, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Real Madrid want to sign Rafael Leao. The Portuguese forward has just won the Serie A title with Milan and was named the best player of the tournament. The 22-year-old scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 34 games played in Serie A this season.

The Italian newspaper reported that the player has a release clause of 150,000,000 euros and that Real Madrid would be willing to pay 120,000,000 euros for him. Leao has a contract with Milan until 2024, and the Italian club's officials want to renew his contract until 2026. Only time will tell if Leao signs for Real Madrid to set up the trident alongside Benzema and Vinicius Junior.