River Plate and Boca Juniors clash on Matchday 7 of the 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional in a highly anticipated Superclasico. Here, find out how many people are attending the game at Estadio Monumental.

The Superclasico always draws a lot of attention in world soccer, especially in Argentina. On Sunday, River Plate and Boca Juniors face off in a much anticipated derby on Matchday 7 of the 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional.

Marcelo Gallardo's side had the upper hand over Sebastian Battaglia's men last time they met. In 2021, El Millonario claimed a huge home win over the lifelong rivals as fans returned to Estadio Monumental for the first time since the pandemic outbreak.

It's been a while since then and thestadium is expected to be at full capacity again for this thrilling game. Tickets were sold out in just a few hours, something that suggests what kind of atmosphere we'll have for the upcoming Superclasico.

How many fans are attending the Monumental to watch Superclasico River Plate vs Boca Juniors?

Over 70,000 fans are expected to support River Plate when they take on Boca Juniors this weekend. It didn't take long for the diehard Millonario fans to secure their seats and the Superclasico will be played at a packed Monumental.

Considering that the capacity of the Estadio Monumental is 72,054 spectators, that's the number of attendees that are expected to watch the Superclasico. Will the home crowd have an influence in the result?