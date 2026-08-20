Though long retired, Ronaldinho still looks match-ready—sparking wild rumors that the 46-year-old icon could shock the soccer world and make a sensational comeback in Italy.

When you possess the generational talent of Ronaldinho, soccer rules simply don’t apply to you. The legendary playmaker has proven time and again that his iconic flair remains intact, and now, the soccer world is buzzing following the bombshell announcement that the 46-year-old icon is coming out of retirement to play in Italy.

According to James Horncastle of The Athletic, Ronaldinho has officially put pen to paper with Italian third-division side Ravenna FC. But this isn’t just a routine comeback on the pitch, it is the centerpiece of a massive commercial deal that will see the Brazilian superstar take on a multifaceted role within the club’s front office.

The groundbreaking arrangement was made possible by Ronaldinho’s longtime friend, Ignazio Cipriani, who recently acquired the club. While Ronaldinho will suit up as a player to help power Ravenna’s push for promotion to Serie B, his actual playing time will come with specific caveats.

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While many legends fade quietly into post-retirement life, Ronaldinho continues to redefine what comes next. On the flip side, former Barcelona teammate Carles Puyol has focused his post-playing career on business endeavors outside the game, telling Bolavip US his perspective about Spain after winning the 2026 World Cup.

Ronaldinho attends the 69th Ballon D’Or.

Inside Ronaldinho’s unique contract breakdown

Although Ronaldinho is officially un-retiring as a professional, fans shouldn’t expect the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner to log heavy minutes every weekend. Given the physical demands at age 46, his on-pitch appearances will be strategically managed, with the romantic goal of allowing him to score the final professional goal of his legendary career on Italian soil.

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Off the pitch, Ronaldinho’s primary commitment to Ravenna FC will be as a minority owner and co-investor, serving in tandem as the club’s primary global ambassador to elevate its brand internationally.

Icons who came out of retirement for one final dance

Ronaldinho joins an exclusive fraternity of soccer icons who hung up their boots, only to reverse course a few years later when duty or passion called them back to the pitch. Here are a few notable legends who made high-profile comebacks:

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Paul Scholes: Retired from Manchester United in May 2011 to join the coaching staff, but answered Sir Alex Ferguson’s call in January 2012 amid a mid-season injury crisis.

Arjen Robben: Announced his retirement in 2019 after a storied run at Bayern Munich. Just a year later, in June 2020, the Dutch winger returned to his boyhood club Groningen to help steer them through pandemic-era financial hardship.

Johan Cruyff: Walked away from Ajax and Barcelona in 1978, but un-retired shortly after when a bad investment in California wiped out much of his fortune.

Marc Overmars: Forced into retirement in 2004 due to persistent knee issues, the speedy winger made a surprising one-season comeback in 2008 at age 35 for his youth club, Go Ahead Eagles, in the Dutch second division.

Landon Donovan: Retired from the LA Galaxy in 2014, but answered the call in September 2016 to aid a depleted Galaxy squad. After stepping away again at season’s end, the U.S. icon made another brief comeback in 2018 with Mexican side Club Leon.

Jens Lehmann: Retired in 2010, but answered an emergency SOS from Arsenal in March 2011 after a goalkeeping injury crisis left the Gunners with one fit keeper.