Ronaldinho reveals his desire for Neymar to be present at the 2026 World Cup with Brazil

The 2026 World Cup is getting closer, and one of the biggest questions about how they will perform in the competition is Brazil under Carlo Ancelotti, who still keeps Neymar Jr‘s presence in doubt, and a former friend and legend, Ronaldinho, spoke about the importance and his desire for Neymar to be present.

“I hope he goes because I think he can be very helpful,” Ronaldinho said about Ney in a recent interview with Globo Esporte. “Personally, I’m his friend, and I think he is one of the greatest talents in world soccer.” Neymar continues fighting for a position, giving everything with Santos.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan star, who retired in 2015, made it clear that he trusted Carlo Ancelotti’s judgment when it came to selecting Brazil roster, “It is the coach’s decision, and we have to respect it. We do not know what the coach is thinking. He has his own plans.”

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How Ronaldinho sees Brazil

Brazil’s performance is a complete unknown due to their recent performances, whether in qualifiers or recent friendly matches, especially because of an empty attack that moves away from their Joga Bonito identity, where Neymar would definitely be the perfect complement.

Neymar Junior of Santos

Then, the Champions League and Libertadores winner spoke about his country, “I see Brazil very well. They have great players, and we wish them a good preparation so they arrive in top form. As a fan, their number one supporter, I will be there cheering them on.” Ronaldinho played in two World Cups, 2002 and 2006, and also won the 1999 Copa America and the 2005 Confederations Cup.

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The weight of a legend opinion

Ronaldinho’s opinion carries weight given his legacy as a player. The attacking midfielder was one of the biggest stars in world soccer in the early 2000s and left his mark both at the club level with Barcelona and internationally with Brazil.

With Brazil, he achieved major success, winning the 1999 Copa America, the 2002 FIFA World Cup in South Korea and Japan, and the 2005 Confederations Cup. He also earned a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.