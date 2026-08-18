Carles Puyol optimistic about Spain’s future: ‘This generation still has one or two World Cups left’

Bolavip asked Spanish national team legend Carles Puyol about his advice for the generation that recently led the country to 2026 World Cup glory.

Carles Puyol knows a thing or two about international success. And so does the current generation representing the Spanish national team, who emulated Puyol’s era by winning the UEFA Euro before lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy.

The Barcelona legend played an instrumental role in Spain’s 2008 European Championship triumph before the country’s first-ever World Cup win in South Africa 2010. Years later, a renewed Spanish team led by coach Luis de la Fuente won the 2024 Euros in Germany before claiming the ultimate glory in US soil this year.

Bolavip asked Puyol what advice he would share for this Spanish team based on his experience, as Spain couldn’t replicate their 2010 World Cup success in Brazil 2014.

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“Well, winning again after already winning is always very difficult, but I think this generation is very young,” Puyol responded to Bolavip during a press conference held by LALIGA and ESPN. “We were at a more mature age, so we didn’t have as much time, whereas I think this generation still has one or two World Cups left to reach its peak and be at the top.

Barcelona legend Carles Puyol spoke about Spain’s new generation of players: “They still have one or two more World Cups at the highest level.” pic.twitter.com/AYrTvuQH1Q — Bolavip US (@bolavipus) August 18, 2026

“The youth system in Spanish football is very good; great players are always emerging. So I think we have a bright future ahead of us.“

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Puyol’s legacy and Spain’s post-2010 World Cup era

Puyol, who also addressed Mourinho’s return to Real Madrid, earned 100 caps for Spain and left an indelible mark in world soccer. He’s also remembered for his unforgettable time at Barcelona, having captained the Blaugrana side for 10 years (from 2004 to 2014).

He couldn’t participate in Spain‘s Euro 2012 victory due to injury, but his contribution to those glorious days was still unquestionable. However, Spain suffered a shocking group stage exit at the 2014 World Cup, bringing a sudden ending to an extremely successul run.

Flash-forward to 2026, Puyol believes the new generation of Spain has a chance to keep the success going. There’s still a long way to go for the next World Cup though, and first, this Spanish team will have to defend its Euro title like Vicente del Bosque’s men did back in 2012.