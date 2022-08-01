After being subbed off at halftime in Manchester United's friendly against Rayo Vallecano, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly left the stadium before the end of the game.

This is just the second season for Cristiano Ronaldo in his second stint at Manchester United, yet he's in a completely different spot than a year ago. Far from feeling like he did in 2021, when he looked excited to be back at Old Trafford, the Portuguese star now seems to be on the brink of an exit.

Having carried the team for much of the 2021-22, in which United failed to win a trophy or qualify for the UEFA Champions League, Ronaldo has reportedly told the front office he wants to leave. At 37, he apparently feels that his best chances of succeeding are not in Manchester anymore.

After missing the start of preseason, Ronaldo ripped the media for the reports about his future before returning to the pitch for a friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. However, he left the stadium shortly after being replaced at halftime.

How Manchester United took Cristiano Ronaldo's early exit on Sunday

Erik ten Hag made one substitution at halftime of Manchester United's draw against Rayo Vallecano, subbing off Ronaldo. Amid a lot of speculation about his future, the 37-year-old raised a lot of eyebrows by leaving Old Trafford before the final whistle.

While ESPN reported that the club initially refused to comment on whether he would be sanctioned, the Daily Mail later claimed that United clarified having "no issue" with Ronaldo as other players had also left early.

Though he's been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Napoli, and Atletico Madrid, no offer has reportedly been made so far. Ronaldo still has one more year under contract and whether he plays out the rest of his deal remains to be seen.

Despite the rumors, Erik ten Hag made it clear he would like Ronaldo to stay. United don't have many options besides the Portuguese up front, with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford the only ones who could play as striker.