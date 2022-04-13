San Jose Earthquakes and Nashville SC will play at PayPal Park Stadium for Week 7 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US and Canada.

San Jose Earthquakes and Nashville SC will meet at PayPal Park Stadium, San Jose, California, for Week 7 of the 2022 MLS regular season. The hosts want to climb out of the bottom of the standings. Here, check out the match information, such as date and time. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Also, if you are in Canada, you can tune in to DAZN.

After a poor campaign last season, San Jose Earthquakes haven´t shown a sign of getting better this season either. The team led by Matías Almeyda has played six matches until now. They have lost four games and tied the other two, the Goonies are at the bottom of the western conference with only 2 points. In their last MLS match, they were defeated by Houston Dynamo 3-4.

After the game, Jeremy Ebobisse, who was selected Major League Soccer’s Team of the Week for Week 6 after scoring two goals, said: “There’s been a concerted effort over the last three weeks or so. We started encountering these difficulties in games to diversify the manner of service into the box for our front three and establish spacing so that we can be in more dominant positions relative to defenders”. In addition, he talked about Nashville SC: “They present a tough task. They are a solid team defensively, but we’ll approach it with the confidence that we should have given the players that we have and the ability that we can show”.

On the other hand, The Six-Strings haven´t lost in their last two games and will be looking for their third consecutive victory. On Week 6 they beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1, the curious thing is that Nashville SC owns a 16W-0L-5D all-time record when scoring two or more goals in a match. Right now, the team led by Gary Smith is in seventh place in the standings with 10 points, three behind Los Angeles FC, which is in the first place of the Conference with 13 points.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Nashville SC: Date

San Jose Earthquakes and Nashville SC will face each other at PayPal Park Stadium on Saturday, April 16 for Week 7 of the 2022 MLS regular season.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Nashville SC: Time by state in the US

ET: 15:30 PM

CT: 14: 30 PM

MT: 13:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV channels in the US and Canada to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Nashville SC

The match between San Jose Earthquakes and Nashville SC for Week 7 of the 2022 MLS regular season will be broadcasted in the United States on FuboTV (free-trial). Other options: TUDN App, TUDN.com, and TUDN USA. Also, if you are in Canada, you can follow the match by tuning DAZN.