On matchday 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022, Cruz Azul will face a tough test when it visits a Santos Laguna team that is coming off a win over the champion. Find out how and where to watch this match for free in the United States.

Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free this 2022 Liga MX match

The Liga MX Apertura 2022 Tournament is advancing by leaps and bounds due to the rush to finish as soon as possible in order to make way for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. So, Cruz Azul visits Santos Laguna in matchday 7 and you can enjoy this match for free from the United States with Fubo TV (7-day free trial).

Cruz Azul did not have a great start to the tournament with Diego Aguirre as coach. Although they won in their debut, they went four games without a victory until their most recent presentation, when they recovered their breath by beating Necaxa by the minimum difference.

Meanwhile, the story of Eduardo Fentanes' Santos Laguna is very similar to that of La Máquina. A winning start in the Liga MX Apertura 2022, followed by a four-game winless streak and a surprise victory over two-time champion Atlas in their most recent match.

Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul: Date

This duel of Matchday 7 of the Torneo Apertura 2022 of Liga MX between Santos Laguna and Deportivo Cruz Azul will take place from Torreón, Coahuila, in the north of Mexico at the TSM Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul:

For Liga MX fans based in the United States, there is a chance to watch Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul for free on Fubo TV (7-day free trial). Alternatively, this match can be tuned in via Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1 and FOX Deportes.