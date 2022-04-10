In October 2020 Sergiño Dest become the first American to be signed by Barcelona. Here we let you know about Dest´s profile: Age, salary, parents, market value and position.

In October 2020 Sergiño Dest become the first American to be signed by Barcelona. Dest grew up playing on the city streets, then moved on to the Almere City FC academy where he played until 2012. After that, he was signed by Ajax, and on October 15, 2018, made his debut in the first team in a match against PSV in the Dutch Super Cup. In 2019 made his debut for the U.S. National Team.

In 2020 the United States Soccer Federation awarded Dest as the third-best U.S. player of the year. In addition, he was selected as the Ajax Talent of the Year for his performance in the 2019/20 season.

His great performance made Barcelona set its eyes on him. It was in 2020 that the Spanish team signed him in exchange for 21 million euros plus a potential 5 million euros in add-ons. "If I was nervous, I shouldn't have come to Barça. For me, this is the moment to show what I have, to try to give my best, and to help the team. Why Barça and not Bayern? It wasn't easy, but it's the club of my dreams. That's why I chose Barça. I saw possibilities. They had new players for the team, so I thought they had a good plan for me. And right now, I'm playing, so I'm happy. I owed this opportunity because you never know when this kind of opportunity will come up", said Dest on his arrival at the club.

How old is Sergiño Dest?

Sergiño Dest was born on November 3, 2000, in Almere, Netherlands, although internationally he represents the United States. Right now, the American is 21 years old. Since he was a child, he started to stand out in soccer and tried to imitate his idol, Ronaldinho.

Who Are Sergiño Dest's Parents?

Dest's mom is of Dutch descent, while his dad, Kenneth, is of American roots and served in the U.S. Army. In 2019 through her social media Dest announced: "I have decided to play for the United States national team. It was a very difficult decision, but in the end, I'm going with the United States". After that, he became the eleventh son of a US military member to play for the US national soccer team since 2008.

In which position does Sergiño Dest play?

Dest's main position is right-back. However, he started playing soccer as a right-winger, that is why he is a good offensive projection. During his stay in Barcelona, he has been marked by his versatility. The American has played in several positions, playing both right and left back, as a winger in a defense of three central defenders, or as a winger on both flanks.

Which is the market value of Sergiño Dest?

According to Transfermarkt, Sergiño Dest has a market value of 18,000,000 euros. The Barcelona player is the fourth most expensive American player in the world. The first place is occupied by Christian Pulisic, who has a market value of 45,000,000 euros.

How much money does Sergiño Dest earn?

Sergiño Dest signed a contract with Barcelona in 2020 until June 2025 with a termination clause of 400 million euros. According to soccer transfers, the American earns 1,300,000 euros per year. 108,000 euros per month.