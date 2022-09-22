A supercomputer used to make predictions presented data on who it thinks will win the Premier League, more than that it made some odd predictions along the way.

It truly feels like an international window as many domestic leagues are off during these patch of games, bored journalists need something to write about… enter the supercomputer.

Football Web Pages' supercomputer which made some of the boldest and downright strangest predictions for the new Premier League season. According to said computer the Premier League winner this season will be… Arsenal.

Not a bad prediction considering the Gunners are first in the table with a 6-0-1 record and winners of 4 of their last 5. Here are other predictions made by Football Web Pages' supercomputer.

Supercomputer makes strange predictions

Arsenal is predicted to win the league by three points over Manchester City, who are set to win all 19 of their home games according to the computer. The shock predictions begin with Brighton finishing tied for second with Manchester City.

Then it gets even more stranger as Liverpool are predicted to not win a single away game all season. Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Everton, Wolves, Forest, and Leicester are all predicted to go winless on the road.

Bournemouth is predicted to finish with a minus 86 goal difference! Erling Haaland is not expected to win golden boot and Leicester is expected to give up 110 goals!

We’d like to have whatever it is the supercomputer is drinking…