Thomas Muller, on the day of his 33rd birthday, rewarded himself with a significant triumph, a 2-0 home UEFA Champions League win against Barcelona. Even though the night had been picture perfect, things reportedly took a terrifying turn very fast. Here, find out what exactly happened to the German striker.

On Tuesday, at the Allianz Arena, Bayern defeated Barcelona 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League Group Stage. Robert Lewandowski, who departed the Bundesliga giants this summer after eight years of brilliant service, was unable to score on his homecoming to Munich.

The Pole's return to face his old team was an emotional one. When the Blaugrana new No. 9 returned came back, he was welcomed by his old teammates in the tunnel. The group responded well to the welcome, with the exception of Thomas Muller, who winked rather than shake Lewandowski's hand.

The latter, who even celebrated his 33rd birthday that day was topped off with a victory against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League. However, what started as a picture-perfect evening turned into a terrifying nightmare.

What happened to Thomas Muller of Bayern on his birthday?

As reported in German media outlets, Thomas Muller had his house broken into and more than six figures worth of property taken. On Tuesday night, during the evening, the villa of the forward in the little village of Wettlkam, in the municipality of Otterfing south of Munich, was broken into.

German daily BILD said that police have established that cash, jewelry, and other valuables were taken from Muller's home while he was helping Bayern. "Tuesday evening, several unknown persons robbed a house in Otterfing and took money, jewelry and valuables," the local police department has announced in a news statement that they have placed a value of €500,000 on the stolen property.

According to the statement, police have not been able to identify the thieves or find any evidence of their whereabouts. It has been reported that the thieves made their getaway over a field. Extensive searching by police aircraft and service dog handlers turned up no leads.

The 33-year-old departed the Allianz Arena quickly and had no time for the media, which came as a surprise since the vice-captain normally spoke to the press after games. He later said that he had to attend a "private appointment," which everyone assumed to be a birthday celebration.

Muller, Aubameyang, and Carvajal are just one of the many

Criminals have recently made a pattern of going after high-profile players, and the german international is the latest victim. While still at Barcelona, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his family were recently the victims of a house invasion in Spain. The now Chelsea star was also attacked during the break-in, and his jaw was hurt.

Spanish newspaper Marca also reported that at the beginning of September, burglars attempted to enter the house of Real Madrid player Dani Carvajal. When asked why he thought soccer players were an easy target for thieves, the veteran defender claimed it was because robbers know exactly when players would be gone at games.