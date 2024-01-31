Al-Nassr will face an interesting test when they take on Inter Miami in a club friendly on Thursday, February 1. While fans have been waiting for this fixture for months, many are concerned as Cristiano Ronaldo is questionable for the match against Lionel Messi and company.

The Portuguese star picked up a calf injury during the Saudi Pro League’s midseason break early in 2024, which is why Al-Nassr have already postponed two friendlies in China last week.

The Saudi team was expected to play against against Shanghai Shenhua and Zhejiang, but it ultimately agreed to find a new date for these matches as Ronaldo was unable to play in front of his fans.

Many expected the former Real Madrid star to be ready for a highly anticipated matchup against Messi, whom he hasn’t faced since a friendly between the Riyadh All Stars and PSG in January 2023. But his presence on Thursday’s game remains uncertain.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami?

On Wednesday, Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro suggested that the Inter Miami fixture may come too soon for Cristiano Ronaldo to return. He hasn’t confirmed whether the Portuguese will remain on the sidelines on Thursday, though.

“Cristiano is in the final part of his participation to return with the group. We anticipate that he will be able to return to work with the team in the coming days. At this time, he will be absent from the (Inter Miami) game,” Castro said at a press conference.

Chances are that Ronaldo will not make it on time for the showdown against Messi, but it may still a bit early to rule him out. On Thursday, we’ll see whether Castro ultimately includes the veteran striker in his matchday squad.