Club friendlies are usually not that attractive in world soccer, but it’s safe to say the game between Al-Nassr and Inter Miami will be the exception for only one reason: the possibility of seeing Cristiano Ronaldo face Lionel Messi one last time.

The match, which will take place on Thursday, February 1 at 1 PM (ET), will be part of the Riyadh Season Cup. The MLS side has already begun its participation in this friendly tournament, losing 3-4 to Al-Hilal in an extremely entertaining match at Kingdom Arena.

That stadium will now host an even more exciting clash, with all eyes on what’s been dubbed “The Last Dance” between Ronaldo and Messi. For years, these stars have taken center stage while shining in Europe, so it’s not a surprise to see so many fans wondering whether they will start for their respective clubs.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play against Messi’s Inter Miami?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence has been put into question due to an injury that forced Al-Nassr to postpone two friendlies in China last week. However, the Portuguese star has reportedly been performing running exercises as he’s in the final stages of his recovery.

Cristiano is expected to return to group training soon, so that he arrives on time for the match. Sadio Mane’s availability is also unclear, since he’ll rejoin the Al-Nassr squad in Riyadh after being eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

Al-Nassr’s possible starting lineup: Nawaf Al Aqidi, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Abdudelah Al Amri, Aymeric Laporte, Alex Telles, Marcelo Brozovic, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Otavio, Anderson Talisca, Cristiano Ronaldo, Abdulrahman Ghareeb.

Will Lionel Messi play against Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr?

Unlike Ronaldo, there are no concerns around Lionel Messi’s fitness for this match. The Argentine star is expected to play against Al-Nassr from the get-go, just like he did in Inter Miami’s three previous games in 2024.

The truth is that Gerardo Martino has so far given a lot of playing time to the team’s veteran stars, as the likes of Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba have all started next to Leo. Since the Herons are winless in their preseason tour this year (D1 L2), Martino will probably keep their stars on the starting eleven to try and see if he can find the right system to get the most out of them.

Inter Miami’s predicted lineup: Drake Callender, DeAndre Yedlin, Tomas Aviles, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Noah Allen, Jordi Alba, Julian Gressel, Sergio Busquets, Gregore, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez.