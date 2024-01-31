The year has just begun but it’s safe to say that no friendly will create so much hype as the upcoming game between Al-Nassr and Inter Miami. On Thursday, February 1, world soccer will be in for a treat as Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team will take on Lionel Messi and company, though the Portuguese star remains questionable for the match. Find out here how to watch this exciting game in your country.
[Watch Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami online in the US on Apple TV]
The veteran striker is recovering from a calf injury that already forced the Saudi club to postpone two games in China last week. On Wednesday, Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro suggested Ronaldo isn’t at his best physical condition yet, though he did not confirm whether Cristiano will miss the match.
While Al-Nassr are participating in the Riyadh Season Cup as the Saudi Pro League took a midseason break, Inter Miami have accepted an invitation to take part in the friendly tournament as part of their 2024 preseason tour ahead of the MLS season. Messi and company have already begun its participation in the competition with a 3-4 loss to Al-Hilal on Monday.
Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3 PM
Australia: 5 AM (Friday)
Bangladesh: 12 AM (Friday)
Belgium: 7 PM
Brazil: 3 PM
Canada: 1 (EDT)
Cameroon: 7 PM
Croatia: 7 PM
Denmark: 7 PM
Egypt: 8 PM
France: 7 PM
Germany: 7 PM
Ghana: 6 PM
Greece: 8 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 2 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 6 PM
Israel: 8 PM
Italy: 7 PM
Jamaica: 1 PM
Kenya: 9 PM
Malaysia: 2 AM (Friday)
Mexico: 12 PM
Morocco: 7 PM
Netherlands: 7 PM
New Zealand: 7 AM (Friday)
Nigeria: 7 PM
Norway: 7 PM
Philippines: 2 AM (Friday)
Poland: 7 PM
Portugal: 6 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9 PM
Serbia: 7 PM
Singapore: 2 AM (Friday)
South Africa: 8 PM
Spain: 7 PM
Sweden: 7 PM
Switzerland: 7 PM
UAE: 10 PM
UK: 6 PM
United States: 1 PM (ET)
How to Watch Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami in your Country
The game between Al-Nassr and Inter Miami will be available in most countries on MLS Pass on Apple TV.
* Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, MLS Pass on Apple TV
Austria: DAZN, MLS Pass on Apple TV
Belgium: MLS Pass on Apple TV, Eleven Sports 2, DAZN, Play Sports
Brazil: DAZN, MLS Pass on Apple TV
Canada: DAZN, MLS Pass on Apple TV
Denmark: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Egypt: beIN Sports, MLS Pass on Apple TV
France: beIN Sports 3, DAZN, MLS Pass on Apple TV
Germany: MLS Pass on Apple TV, DAZN
Ghana: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Greece: MLS Pass on Apple TV
India: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1, MLS Pass on Apple TV
International: DAZN, Shahid
Ireland: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Israel: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, MLS Pass on Apple TV
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, MLS Pass on Apple TV
Mexico: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Morocco: beIN Sports
Netherlands: MLS Pass on Apple TV
New Zealand: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Norway: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Philippines: beIN Sports, MLS Pass on Apple TV
Poland: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1, MLS Pass on Apple TV, DAZN
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports, Riyadiya TV 1SSC, beIN SPORTS, MLS Pass on Apple TV
Singapore: beIN Sports, StarHub TV+
Spain: MLS Pass on Apple TV, DAZN
Sweden: MLS Pass on Apple TV
Switzerland: MLS Pass on Apple TV, DAZN
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports, MLS Pass on Apple TV
United Kingdom: MLS Pass on Apple TV
United States: MLS Pass on Apple TV
SURVEY Who will win the match?
Who will win the match?
ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE