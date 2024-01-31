Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 1, 2024

The year has just begun but it’s safe to say that no friendly will create so much hype as the upcoming game between Al-Nassr and Inter Miami. On Thursday, February 1, world soccer will be in for a treat as Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team will take on Lionel Messi and company, though the Portuguese star remains questionable for the match. Find out here how to watch this exciting game in your country.

[Watch Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami online in the US on Apple TV]

The veteran striker is recovering from a calf injury that already forced the Saudi club to postpone two games in China last week. On Wednesday, Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro suggested Ronaldo isn’t at his best physical condition yet, though he did not confirm whether Cristiano will miss the match.

While Al-Nassr are participating in the Riyadh Season Cup as the Saudi Pro League took a midseason break, Inter Miami have accepted an invitation to take part in the friendly tournament as part of their 2024 preseason tour ahead of the MLS season. Messi and company have already begun its participation in the competition with a 3-4 loss to Al-Hilal on Monday.

Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3 PM

Australia: 5 AM (Friday)

Bangladesh: 12 AM (Friday)

Belgium: 7 PM

Brazil: 3 PM

Canada: 1 (EDT)

Cameroon: 7 PM

Croatia: 7 PM

Denmark: 7 PM

Egypt: 8 PM

France: 7 PM

Germany: 7 PM

Ghana: 6 PM

Greece: 8 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 6 PM

Israel: 8 PM

Italy: 7 PM

Jamaica: 1 PM

Kenya: 9 PM

Malaysia: 2 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 12 PM

Morocco: 7 PM

Netherlands: 7 PM

New Zealand: 7 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 7 PM

Norway: 7 PM

Philippines: 2 AM (Friday)

Poland: 7 PM

Portugal: 6 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9 PM

Serbia: 7 PM

Singapore: 2 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 8 PM

Spain: 7 PM

Sweden: 7 PM

Switzerland: 7 PM

UAE: 10 PM

UK: 6 PM

United States: 1 PM (ET)

How to Watch Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami in your Country

The game between Al-Nassr and Inter Miami will be available in most countries on MLS Pass on Apple TV.

* Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, MLS Pass on Apple TV

Austria: DAZN, MLS Pass on Apple TV

Belgium: MLS Pass on Apple TV, Eleven Sports 2, DAZN, Play Sports

Brazil: DAZN, MLS Pass on Apple TV

Canada: DAZN, MLS Pass on Apple TV

Denmark: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Egypt: beIN Sports, MLS Pass on Apple TV

France: beIN Sports 3, DAZN, MLS Pass on Apple TV

Germany: MLS Pass on Apple TV, DAZN

Ghana: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Greece: MLS Pass on Apple TV

India: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1, MLS Pass on Apple TV

International: DAZN, Shahid

Ireland: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Israel: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, MLS Pass on Apple TV

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, MLS Pass on Apple TV

Mexico: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Morocco: beIN Sports

Netherlands: MLS Pass on Apple TV

New Zealand: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Norway: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Philippines: beIN Sports, MLS Pass on Apple TV

Poland: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1, MLS Pass on Apple TV, DAZN

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports, Riyadiya TV 1SSC, beIN SPORTS, MLS Pass on Apple TV

Singapore: beIN Sports, StarHub TV+

Spain: MLS Pass on Apple TV, DAZN

Sweden: MLS Pass on Apple TV

Switzerland: MLS Pass on Apple TV, DAZN

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports, MLS Pass on Apple TV

United Kingdom: MLS Pass on Apple TV

United States: MLS Pass on Apple TV