Paris Saint-Germain and Riyadh All-Star meet in a club friendly that will see Lionel Messi facing Cristiano Ronaldo again. Check out here how to watch this exciting game in your country.

PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI: TV channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 club friendly in your country

With the club season back in full swing, PSG will take a short break ahead of the most demanding stretch of the 2022-23 season. On Thursday, January 19, Paris Saint-Germain face the Riyadh All-Star XI in a club friendly that will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

PSG arrive in this game after an away loss to Rennes in the Ligue 1, but they’re still in control of the French league standings. Therefore, this winter tour will be useful to clear their heads before bigger fixtures come their way.

This game may not mean much for either side, but the fact that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face each other again will catch everyone’s attention. Besides, PSG will take home a big purse just for showing up.

PSG vs. Riyadh All-Star XI: Kick-off time

Argentina: 2 PM

Australia: 4 AM (Friday)

Bangladesh: 11 PM

Belgium: 6 PM

Brazil: 2 PM

Cameroon: 6 PM

Canada: 12 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 11 AM

Croatia: 6 PM

Denmark: 6 PM

Ecuador: 12 PM

Egypt: 7 PM

France: 6 PM

Germany: 6 PM

Ghana: 5 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1 AM (Friday)

Iran: 8:30 PM

Ireland: 5 PM

Israel: 7 PM

Italy: 6 PM

Jamaica: 12 PM

Japan: 2 AM (Friday)

Kenya: 8 PM

Malaysia: 1 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 11 AM

Morocco: 6 PM

Netherlands: 6 PM

New Zealand: 6 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 6 PM

Norway: 6 PM

Poland: 6 PM

Portugal: 5 PM

Qatar: 8 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8 PM

Senegal: 5 PM

Serbia: 6 PM

Singapore: 1 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 7 PM

South Korea: 2 AM (Friday)

Spain: 6 PM

Sweden: 6 PM

Switzerland: 6 PM

Tanzania: 8 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 1 PM

Tunisia: 6 PM

Uganda: 8 PM

UAE: 9 PM

UK: 5 PM

United States: 12 PM

PSG vs. Riyadh All-Star XI: TV channel and live streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada

Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, Star+

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 2

France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio

International: Twitch, YouTube, Facebook Watch, Onefootball

Iran: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN Sports English

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore

Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS