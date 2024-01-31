Al Nassr and Inter Miami is set to capture the world’s attention on Thursday when they face off in a highly anticipated exhibition match… well the reality is many fans want to tune in to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, 38 and Lionel Messi, 36 possibly face each other one more time in what is being called “The Last Dance” between the soccer icons.



Anyone hoping for a Real Madrid/ Barcelona affair has clearly not watched these teams play. Al Nassr can save face as they are second in the Saudi Pro League, while Inter Miami have not won a match since September, after Lionel Messi led a poorly put together team to a Leagues Cup title.



Since their historic Leagues Cup final, Inter Miami have been synonymous with Lionel Messi and losing, first it was the US Open Cup final and then winless from September until the end of the MLS season in October. Once 2024 got underway, Inter Miami looked shiny and new, but again are winless in three preseason matches.



Luis Castro provides unclear update on CR7



Al Nassr coach Luís Castro spoke to the media and shed little light on Cristiano Ronaldo’s availability for tomorrow, “Cristiano is in the final part of his participation to return with the group. We anticipate that work with the team will be able to return in the coming days. At this time, he will be absent from the (Inter Miami) game.”



While not confirming if Ronaldo will play or not, all signs point to the Portuguese star missing the match but according to Saudi journalist Abdulaziz Al-Osaimi, Cristiano Ronaldo will be included in the match squad.



CR7 is recovering from a calf injury, while Inter Miami now with Luis Suarez in the squad are coming off of a defeat to Neymarless Al Hilal.



Inter Miami woes continue



Aside from a circus tour around the world that has done nothing but expose the faults of an Inter Miami side, who now is playing 5 at the back, continue to be a defensive mess. To make matters worse young Argentine Facundo Farias tore his ACL and is out for the season, worst yet young USMNT Argentine prospect Benjamin Cremaschi is also injured and will miss the start of the season. Asking the question, who is going to do all the running for the tired legs of Suarez, Messi, and Busquets?



A win against Al Nassr will be some bragging rights for a Inter Miami team with players well past their prime while Al Nassr has Sadio Mané (31), Marcelo Brozović (31), Alex Telles (31), and Otávio (28) in an age range where they can still contribute heavily.