With Jürgen Klopp declining USSF's offer, here are the top three candidates realistically positioned to lead the USMNT.

The three ideal candidates to take over USMNT

While speculation swirls about the new USMNT coach, one thing is certain: it won’t be Jürgen Klopp. The German manager rejected US Soccer’s formal offer, unofficially disinterested from the start, according to sources from Germany confirmed to Bolavip.

Now, Matt Crocker must utilize the wealth of experience that USSF touted to the public to find a candidate capable of sparking momentum in a challenging program and guiding the USMNT to success at the 2026 World Cup.

Finding the right fit won’t be easy. Many top-class A managers won’t emulate Marcelo Bielsa’s extensive research on the country and players before taking over Chile like he did in the 2010 cycle. Instead, they’ll expect US Soccer to approach them, likely demanding high salaries and offering vague commitments of advancement. Below are three realistic names who could helm the USMNT:

MarceloGallardo – The Proven Winner Hire

Marcelo Gallardo, coach of Al Ittihad, looks on during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Khaleej at King Abdulaziz Sport City Stadium on November 30, 2023 in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The Argentine manager boasts an impressive CV, starting with his stint at Nacional of Uruguay right after retiring as a player. Despite initial challenges, he clinched the Uruguayan league title, maximized player potential, and revived Alvaro Recoba’s career.

Gallardo then etched his name in River Plate’s history books during his eight-year tenure, excelling in high-stakes matches and securing the Copa Libertadores against Boca Juniors. In total he won 14 titles at the club.

His Saudi Arabian venture soured after criticizing Karim Benzema’s commitment, highlighting his uncompromising approach. Gallardo excels in deploying versatile formations, ideally suited for the USMNT’s needs, emphasizing rapid forward passes and defensive resilience.

Renowned for his bold tactics and proactive strategies, Gallardo fosters team unity and tactical flexibility, essential for success in both domestic and continental competitions.

Wilfried Nancy – The MLS Hire

Wilfried Nancy

Wilfried Nancy emerges as a strong contender for his proven ability to manage American players, demonstrated during his tenure with the Columbus Crew.

Nancy’s adept management led to an MLS Cup victory, a CCL final appearance, and a reputation for attractive soccer. Unbound by traditional US Soccer norms, Nancy, a foreign coach honed in MLS, remains a coveted figure, having fielded offers from Europe.

His pragmatic coaching style prioritizes structured defense, tactical precision, and cohesive teamwork, optimizing efficiency in both defensive solidity and offensive prowess.

Hervé Renard – The Fan Favorite Hire

Hervé Renard

American soccer enthusiasts often gravitate toward Hervé Renard, drawn by his African successes despite mixed results elsewhere. His potential appointment on the cusp of the 2026 World Cup could prove transformative for USMNT.

Renard champions a charismatic and motivational coaching style, emphasizing defensive organization, discipline, and mental resilience. His teams excel in defensive structure, adeptly countering opponents and leveraging set-piece strategies and winger tactics to exploit weaknesses.

Renard’s track record includes multiple African Cup of Nations triumphs, underscoring his tactical acumen and inspirational leadership.

While his coaching career has seen highs and lows, Renard represents a bold, albeit risky, choice with the potential for long-term impact and commitment beyond 2026 if successful.