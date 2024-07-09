The fans are making their voices heard, yet US Soccer, if they decide to make a change, might opt for the LAFC head coach to the anger of their fans.

US Soccer has been criticized for ignoring fan sentiments, often moving at a sluggish pace that suits their own timeline. While other national teams swiftly replace underperforming managers after a disappointing Copa America, US Soccer appears poised to go through procedural motions, even as time runs out.

According to Fox Sports, Gregg Berhalter‘s fate will be determined later this week, with an expected dismissal looming. However, some reports still indicate uncertainty about whether US Soccer is truly ready to end the Gregg Berhalter era.

Reporter Doug McIntyre recently spoke with former USMNT player turned digital creator Jimmy Conrad, and reported that LAFC boss Steve Cherundolo “ticks a lot of boxes” as a potential candidate. This sparked immediate fan backlash, with many perceiving it as a continuation of the status quo.

Steve Cherundolo’s Coaching Record

The USMNT is in dire need of change, potentially starting with parting ways with Gregg Berhalter to rebuild their public image. The relationship between US Soccer and its fans is at an all-time low. While fans may favor a high-profile international manager, a source from Germany informed Bolavip that Jürgen Klopp is “not interested” in the USMNT position.

There are also unconventional candidates like Marcelo Gallardo available, but according to another source speaking to Bolavip, US Soccer is wary that an international manager might demand substantial compensation without a guaranteed commitment to success.

The traditionally conservative US Soccer Federation may now consider former USMNT international Steve Cherundolo to step into the void. Cherundolo boasts a commendable coaching record at LAFC, with a two-season tenure marked by a 65-19-32 record, including an MLS Cup and Supporters Shield. On paper, he appears a more accomplished manager than Berhalter.

However, many fans remain cautious about Cherundolo’s tactical approach against stronger opponents than LAFC. There is also speculation that Cherundolo’s name was floated to gauge fan reaction, which has predominantly been negative.

One thing is certain: US Soccer is poised to make a significant decision. Even if Berhalter is dismissed, selecting his successor will be crucial in restoring fan confidence in the USMNT.