There is a new child prodigy around the block: Aaron Raphael. The 4 year-old from India is trying to make his way to professional soccer and he is proving the whole world what he is capable of. Even Real Madrid's superstar, Toni Kroos, has recognized his talent in his own Instagram account.

In Instagram, Aaron Raphael has turned into a complete influencer with his skills videos. In spite of his short age, he has captured everyone's attention due to his incredible talent. He entered the "Kick Into 2022" challenge created by Toni Kroos, where he passed all the tests in order to win this special competition.

It is known that Toni Kroos is trying to help soccer to grow its fandom and to develop new talents around the world through his academy. Via Instagram, the German midfielder has shown several cases of youth players that are trying to make their way into the sport by showing their skills in social media.

Toni Kroos congratulates 4 year-old wonderkid Aaron Raphael via Instagram

"Congrats @aaronraphael7. Amazing video and well deserved first place. Thank you all for participating in my #KickInto22 challenge! So many great videos from all over the globe. And remember: THIS can be you!!! Keep your eyes open for the next challenges and new chapters and keep uploading your videos", wrote Toni Kross on his Instagram.

With his academy, Toni Kroos is trying to find more new talents across the world that have social media as their best spotlight. aaron Raphael has also been invited by Sevilla from LaLiga to join them in a series of videos to show his skills and love that he has for this incredible sport.