For Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 Premier League, Tottenham will receive Southampton. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock, but if you are Canada, it will be broadcast on FuboTV Canada (free trial).

The new season of the Premier League begins and the teams prepare for what will be a tough competition, in what is considered the best league in the world. Southampton come from having an inconsequential season. They suffered a bit with the relegation, although without becoming anything serious and they were far from qualifying for the international cups, an objective that they will surely seek this year.

Tottenham had a good season, without being excellent they fought in most of the competitions they played and the most important thing is that they managed to stay in fourth place in the Premier League, with which they will play the next edition of the UEFA Champions League, which without a doubt he will be the main objective of the Spurs.

Tottenham vs Southampton: Kick-Off Time

Tottenham will playa against Southampton for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, August 6 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London, England.

Australia: 12 AM (August 7)

Bahamas: 10 AM

Bangladesh: 8 PM

Barbados: 10 AM

Belize: 8 AM

Botswana: 4 PM

Brazil: 11 AM

Brunei: 10 PM

Burundi: 4 PM

Cameroon: 4 PM

Canada: 10 AM

Eswatini: 4 PM

Ethiopia: 6 PM

Fiji: 2 AM (August 7)

France: 4 PM

Gambia: 3 PM

Germany: 4 PM

Ghana: 3 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Ireland: 3 PM

Italy: 4 PM

Jamaica: 9 AM

Kenya: 5 PM

Lesotho: 4 PM

Liberia: 3 PM

Malawi: 4 PM

Malaysia: 10 PM

Mauritius: 5 PM

Mexico: 9 AM

Namibia: 4 PM

Netherlands: 4 PM

New Zealand: 3 AM (August 7)

Nigeria: 3 PM

Pakistan: 7 PM

Portugal: 4 PM

Rwanda: 4 PM

Sierra Leone: 3 PM

Singapore: 10 PM

Solomon Islands: 1 AM (August 7)

South Africa: 4 PM

South Sudan: 4 PM

Spain: 4 PM

Sri Lanka: 8 PM

Sudan: 4 PM

Tanzania: 5 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 10 AM

Uganda: 5 PM

UK: 4 PM

United States: 10 AM (ET)

Zambia: 4 PM

Zimbabwe: 4 PM

Tottenham vs Southampton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: csport.tv

Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados: csport.tv

Belize: Paramount+

Botswana: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4

Brazil: Star+

Brunei: Astro Go

Burundi: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv Now

France: Free, Canal+ France

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4

India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports 3 Asia, JioTV

Ireland: Talksport 2 Radio UK

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4

Lesotho: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Liberia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4

Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Go

Malta: TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Mexico: Paramount+

Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Sierra Leone: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, MáXimo 360 , SuperSport Premier League , DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2

Sri Lanka: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Eswatini: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 4

United Kingdom: Talksport 2 Radio UK

USA: FuboTV (free trial), SiriusXM FC, Peacock

Zambia: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

