For Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 Premier League, Tottenham will receive Southampton. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock, but if you are Canada, it will be broadcast on FuboTV Canada (free trial).
The new season of the Premier League begins and the teams prepare for what will be a tough competition, in what is considered the best league in the world. Southampton come from having an inconsequential season. They suffered a bit with the relegation, although without becoming anything serious and they were far from qualifying for the international cups, an objective that they will surely seek this year.
Tottenham had a good season, without being excellent they fought in most of the competitions they played and the most important thing is that they managed to stay in fourth place in the Premier League, with which they will play the next edition of the UEFA Champions League, which without a doubt he will be the main objective of the Spurs.
Tottenham vs Southampton: Kick-Off Time
Tottenham will playa against Southampton for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, August 6 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London, England.
Australia: 12 AM (August 7)
Bahamas: 10 AM
Bangladesh: 8 PM
Barbados: 10 AM
Belize: 8 AM
Botswana: 4 PM
Brazil: 11 AM
Brunei: 10 PM
Burundi: 4 PM
Cameroon: 4 PM
Canada: 10 AM
Eswatini: 4 PM
Ethiopia: 6 PM
Fiji: 2 AM (August 7)
France: 4 PM
Gambia: 3 PM
Germany: 4 PM
Ghana: 3 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Ireland: 3 PM
Italy: 4 PM
Jamaica: 9 AM
Kenya: 5 PM
Lesotho: 4 PM
Liberia: 3 PM
Malawi: 4 PM
Malaysia: 10 PM
Mauritius: 5 PM
Mexico: 9 AM
Namibia: 4 PM
Netherlands: 4 PM
New Zealand: 3 AM (August 7)
Nigeria: 3 PM
Pakistan: 7 PM
Portugal: 4 PM
Rwanda: 4 PM
Sierra Leone: 3 PM
Singapore: 10 PM
Solomon Islands: 1 AM (August 7)
South Africa: 4 PM
South Sudan: 4 PM
Spain: 4 PM
Sri Lanka: 8 PM
Sudan: 4 PM
Tanzania: 5 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 10 AM
Uganda: 5 PM
UK: 4 PM
United States: 10 AM (ET)
Zambia: 4 PM
Zimbabwe: 4 PM
Tottenham vs Southampton: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bahamas: csport.tv
Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1
Barbados: csport.tv
Belize: Paramount+
Botswana: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4
Brazil: Star+
Brunei: Astro Go
Burundi: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Ethiopia: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv Now
France: Free, Canal+ France
Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4
India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports 3 Asia, JioTV
Ireland: Talksport 2 Radio UK
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4
Lesotho: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Liberia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4
Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro Go
Malta: TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mauritius: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Mexico: Paramount+
Namibia: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 2
Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Rwanda: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Sierra Leone: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, MáXimo 360 , SuperSport Premier League , DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
South Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2
Sri Lanka: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1
Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Eswatini: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 4
United Kingdom: Talksport 2 Radio UK
USA: FuboTV (free trial), SiriusXM FC, Peacock
Zambia: SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now