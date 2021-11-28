While Ralf Rangnick hasn't arrived at Manchester United yet, there's been reports about his possible first signing: a player he knows well. Here, check out the details.

There’s been busy days at Manchester United. After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit, the club already found a substitute in the German manager Ralf Rangnick, known as the “godfather” of the gegenpressing, who will presumably take over in the next few days after getting a work permit. And now it has been reported that he might not come alone.

While there’s not been any official announcement about Rangnick’s arrival, the press has started to speculate of what might be the changes that the German manager would make in the squad. Especially as the January transfer window is approaching and many teams are looking to make their moves.

According to reports from news sites such as Mirror and talksports, Rangnick, who coached RB Leipzig during two periods, is already thinking of signing 23-year-old Amadou Haidara, who he trained in 2019. It’s a logical transfer, as United would be interested in a defending midfielder.

Rangnick interested in Amadou Haidara, Newcastle also want him

Haidara, who replaced Naby Keita in Leipzig, has expressed his wish of playing for Manchester United. “I like Manchester United very much and watch as many games as possible. I dream of playing there,” he told German newspaper Bild in 2019.

The Mali international usually plays as a defensive midfielder but he also can be used as a box-to-box player. While he’s an option for Rangnick, it has also been reported that Newcastle are also interested in Haidara.

The player has a 33 million euros release clause. It was reported that Newcastle wanted him in the summer, but Leipzig stayed firm and didn’t release him. Haidara has been a key player for the Bundesliga club, making 31 league appearances last season, scoring three goals.