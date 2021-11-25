Manchester United have been in search of a new manager to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and it appears as though they have found a temporary candidate in Ralf Rangnick, who will take over until the end of the season.

After the 4-1 defeat to Watford, Manchester United opted to part ways with Norwegian boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and with that, the search for a new manager started. It was Michael Carrick who led the squad temporarily to a 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League, but as things stand, United will soon get a new manager.

It has now been revealed that the Old Trafford outfit will soon present their new coach, slightly surprising fans who were expecting former Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane or current PSG ace Mauricio Pochettino.

However, neither one of them will arrive, at least not during this season, for the Premier League giants have reached an agreement with Ralf Rangnick. Namely, a number of renowned, world-famous media have pointed out that the 63-year-old German strategist has agreed to become a Manchester United interim coach on a six-month contract.

Ralf Rangnick to miss Chelsea, but will debut against Arsenal

British outlet The Athletic have announced that the experienced German coach, who is most credited for the success of RB Leipzig, will take over the Red Devils until the end of the season. After that, the cooperation will be extended for another two years, but he will continue to work at the club as an advisor, not a head coach.

The report adds that Rangnick is currently still waiting for a work permit to be able to work in England and is expected to sit on the Old Trafford bench from next weekend, in the derby against Arsenal. Thus, He will not lead the club against Chelsea on Sunday, November 28, as club legend Michael Carrick will still have the reins, just like against Villarreal.

Rangnick had earlier parted ways with Lokomotiv Moscow, stepping down from the position of Head of Sports and Development. He has previously worked for other German clubs like Schalke, Stuttgart, Hannover, as well as Hoffenheim.