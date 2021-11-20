According to Fabrizio Romano and Nick Ames of The Guardian, Manchester United has decided to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Saturday's defeat against Watford. Here, check out the details.

Manchester United’s board decided to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to Fabrizio Romano and Nick Ames for The Guardian. The decision is coming after the team’s 4-1 defeat at Watford, which marked a fourth loss in five Premier League games.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting on Saturday night and the board was waiting for the approval of Joel Glazer, the co-chairman who heads the American family’s ownership, to make the announcement.

According to Romano on Twitter, the club was “working on compensation and a written agreement” with the manager and it’s expected that the club will announce a “mutual agreement” to part ways with Solskjaer, who had been in charge of United since 2018, and not describing it as a dismissal.

Manchester United and Solskjaer to part ways

United’s problems are nothing new but until now the Glazer had backed Solskjaer, even after the 5-0 defeat that the team suffered against Liverpool last month. However, this last defeat, that even David De Gea called “embarrassing”, was enough to put an end to his tenure as coach.

After the shocking loss to Liverpool last month, United came back with a 3-0 win over Tottenham. However, the happiness didn’t last long. Since then, the team has been struggling in the Champions League with a draw against Atalanta and was beaten by Man. City and Watford.

According to Romano, the official announcement from the club is expected in the next few hours. While Solskjaer was backed until now, other reports suggest that there were other coaches in the club's radar.