It's happened again. Real Madrid have reached the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League final in great fashion, pulling off a series of comeback victories to pave the way towards the tournament decider in France.

Los Blancos first took down the star-studded Paris Saint-Germain, who once again fell short in their quest for a highly desired European success even with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar on board.

Later, Carlo Ancelotti's men took care of business against reigning champions Chelsea before they upset Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the semifinals. El Merengue have therefore set up a meeting with Liverpool to once again make an appearance in a UCL final.

How many times have Real Madrid reached the UEFA Champions League final?

La Casa Blanca are not only the most successful team in the tournament's history with 13 titles, but they also have the most appearances in the most important game of the competition. Real Madrid have reached the UEFA Champions League final on 17 occasions.

That's right. They have only lost three finals, which explains why they are one of the feariest teams in the continent. Here, we'll break down all Real Madrid's UCL finals throughout history.

Year Result 1956 Real Madrid 4-3 Stade de Reims 1957 Real Madrid 2-0 Fiorentina 1958 Real Madrid 3-2 AC Milan (extra time) 1959 Real Madrid 2-0 Stade de Reims 1960 Real Madrid 7-3 Eintracht Frankfurt 1962 Real Madrid 3-5 Benfica 1964 Real Madrid 1-3 Inter Milan 1966 Real Madrid 2-1 Partizan 1981 Real Madrid 0-1 Liverpool 1998 Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus 2000 Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia 2002 Real Madrid 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen 2014 Real Madrid 4-1 Atletico Madrid (extra time) 2016 Real Madrid 1 (5)-1 (3) Atletico Madrid (Real Madrid won by penalties) 2017 Real Madrid 4-1 Juventus 2018 Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool 2022 Real Madrid vs. Liverpool

Regardless of how they finish this season, it will be remembered as a memorable campaign for Carletto and company. Not only they have beaten several heavyweights, but they produced remarkable come-from-behind wins in all their way to the final. On Saturday, May 28, Real Madrid will face Liverpool in their 17th UCL final aiming to achieve a 14th continental success.