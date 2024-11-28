When Jake Paul challenged Mike Tyson, he thought it would take his career to the next level. However, the YouTuber is now facing severe criticism over it, with a former world champion accusing him of scripting the match.

Months ago, Jake Paul made the decision to challenge Mike Tyson to a pro bout. The legendary boxer returned to the ring after four years, but this time for a match that would impact his professional record.

While the YouTube-turned-boxer anticipated a huge show, it was far from what he expected. The fight lasted all eight rounds, but with low-quality boxing that made many think it was part of Jake Paul’s plan.

Former world champion thinks he could knock out Jake Paul in a non-scripted fight

While many eagerly awaited the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight, the bout fell short of expectations. At age 58, Tyson was clearly exhausted by the third round, delivering a poor performance against Jake Paul.

The influencer ultimately won by unanimous decision. Nevertheless, some fans believe Tyson held back punches, leading to speculation that the bout was scripted to ensure Paul’s win.

Not only fans think this way. Many analysts believe Tyson stopped himself from punching Paul, and even a former world champion strongly believes the fight was pre-arranged.

Carl Froch, former WBC and IBF champion, shares this view. He challenged Jake Paul to a fight but warned the YouTuber that he wouldn’t follow a script, suggesting that his bout with Mike Tyson was staged.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 31: Carl Froch celebrates after his victory over Geroge Groves during their IBF and WBA World Super Middleweight bout at Wembley Stadium on May 31, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

“He’d get credit for being brave and jumping in with former world champions,”Froch said on his YouTube channel about a potential fight against him or Tony Bellew. “Two fighters that could beat him. The problem is we would beat him. We’d iron him out in round one. He wouldn’t know what hit him. If we connected the fight would be over in the first minute of the first round.

“Me and Tony wouldn’t be playing along with any script at all. We’d be in there to do one thing, and that would be to render Jake Paul unconscious, and that’s the reason he won’t come to the UK.”

When will Jake Paul fight again?

The year is over for Jake Paul. The influencer has no plans to fight again in 2024, and fans will likely have to wait until 2025 to see him in the ring again.

According to his schedule, he could be ready to fight again in February or March of next year. However, it remains uncertain who his next opponent will be.

