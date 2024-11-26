WNBA News: Which players can be protected for the next expansion draft?

The WNBA is gearing up for its expansion draft on December 6th, which will determine the initial roster for the Golden State Valkyries. As the league’s newest franchise, the Valkyries will have the opportunity to select up to 12 players from the existing teams, but no more than one from each team.

To protect their key players, existing teams can designate up to six players as ineligible for selection. This includes current roster members and players whose draft rights they hold, meaning that it also includes the “core” players.

The Valkyries face challenges in building a competitive team, especially as there are top players like New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart and Nneka Ogwumike are protected due to their core designations.

The upcoming CBA negotiations further complicate matters, as many players are opting for one-year contracts to maximize their earning potential. This could limit the Valkyries’ options in the expansion draft and force them to rely on the college draft to build their team.

Jonquel Jones will become an unrestricted free agent (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

As the expansion draft approaches, the WNBA landscape is shifting. The Valkyries will need to make strategic decisions to assemble a roster that can compete in the league. The list of the protected players won’t be public.

What happens with the unrestricted free agents that can’t be cored?

While the Valkyries can technically select any unprotected unrestricted free agent, practical limitations exist. Players who have already been cored twice, such as DeWanna Bonner, Tina Charles, Brittney Griner, Natasha Howard, Brionna Jones, and Nneka Ogwumike, are essentially off-limits. Since these players cannot be cored again by their current teams or by the Valkyries, selecting them would serve no purpose.

Who can the Valkyries pick?

The Valkyries can select almost any player who was on a WNBA roster at the end of the 2024 regular season. This includes active players, suspended players, players on draft lists, reserved players, and even retired players. However, they cannot select players who were on hardship contracts or unrestricted free agents who haven’t been cored by a team.

What can existing teams do to protect their players?

To protect their core players, existing teams can submit a list of up to six players who will be ineligible for selection by the Valkyries. This includes both active roster players and players with future rights, such as draft picks or reserved players.

When is the Expansion Draft taking place?

It will take place on December 6th.