NFL News: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray gains key player back ahead of matchup against Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals continue their journey in the NFL with the main goal of accumulating victories to improve their record and potentially make the playoffs. Up next are the Minnesota Vikings, and Kyler Murray knows that for this crucial matchup, he will have the debut of a key defensive teammate.

The team led by Jonathan Gannon currently holds a record of six wins and five losses, meaning that a defeat in the upcoming game would be a setback in their pursuit of the NFC West title.

The biggest news for the Arizona Cardinals is the debut of a key defensive player who was injured in August during the preseason. The player in question is none other than rookie defensive lineman Darius Robinson, who is now available to the coach after recovering from a calf injury.

Josh Weinfuss, ESPN reporter, confirmed the news through his X (formerly Twitter) account: “Cardinals rookie DL Darius Robinson is “on track” to play Sunday in Minnesota, coach Jonathan Gannon said.”

Darius Robinson #DL46 of the Missouri Tigers speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Darius Robinson, 23, was one of Jonathan Gannon and Arizona’s first-round picks, with the Cardinals selecting him at No. 27 overall.

Arizona Cardinals upcoming games

With the main goal of continuing to accumulate wins to reach the much-desired playoffs, here are the upcoming games the Arizona Cardinals will face:

vs Minnesota Vikings, December 1st

vs Seattle Seahawks, December 8th

vs New England Patriots, December 15th

vs Carolina Panthers, December 22nd

vs Los Angeles Rams, December 29th

