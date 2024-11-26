Trending topics:
NFL News: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray gains key player back ahead of matchup against Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals' visit to Minnesota to face the Vikings in Week 13 of the NFL will be high-stakes. Kyler Murray will go head-to-head with Sam Darnold, with the return of a key defensive teammate.

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesKyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

By Matías Persuh

The Arizona Cardinals continue their journey in the NFL with the main goal of accumulating victories to improve their record and potentially make the playoffs. Up next are the Minnesota Vikings, and Kyler Murray knows that for this crucial matchup, he will have the debut of a key defensive teammate.

The team led by Jonathan Gannon currently holds a record of six wins and five losses, meaning that a defeat in the upcoming game would be a setback in their pursuit of the NFC West title.

The biggest news for the Arizona Cardinals is the debut of a key defensive player who was injured in August during the preseason. The player in question is none other than rookie defensive lineman Darius Robinson, who is now available to the coach after recovering from a calf injury.

Josh Weinfuss, ESPN reporter, confirmed the news through his X (formerly Twitter) account: “Cardinals rookie DL Darius Robinson is “on track” to play Sunday in Minnesota, coach Jonathan Gannon said.”

Darius Robinson

Darius Robinson #DL46 of the Missouri Tigers speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Darius Robinson, 23, was one of Jonathan Gannon and Arizona’s first-round picks, with the Cardinals selecting him at No. 27 overall.

NFL News: Justin Fields sends clear message to Mike Tomlin and Russell Wilson about his role with Steelers

see also

NFL News: Justin Fields sends clear message to Mike Tomlin and Russell Wilson about his role with Steelers

Arizona Cardinals upcoming games

With the main goal of continuing to accumulate wins to reach the much-desired playoffs, here are the upcoming games the Arizona Cardinals will face:

  • vs Minnesota Vikings, December 1st
  • vs Seattle Seahawks, December 8th
  • vs New England Patriots, December 15th
  • vs Carolina Panthers, December 22nd
  • vs Los Angeles Rams, December 29th
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

