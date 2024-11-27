The Washington Commanders have not participated in the playoffs since 2020, but that could soon change. Jayden Daniels is leading the NFC East team toward a postseason berth, and now a former Eagles player could bolster the roster to help him achieve success.

There’s no doubt the Commanders landed a standout quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. Using their 2nd overall pick, they selected Jayden Daniels, a former LSU star who had shattered multiple records previously set by Joe Burrow.

Now, Daniels is proving his worth by guiding Washington impressively through the 2024 season, positioning the team well for a playoff spot. If they continue on this trajectory, they could clinch it in the coming weeks.

Commanders eyeing former Eagles running back to support Jayden Daniels

The Commanders have undoubtedly made strides in recent years. Following a series of organizational changes, including new ownership and a name rebranding, the franchise now appears to have the stability needed for success.

This season, Washington made two bold moves: hiring Dan Quinn as head coach and drafting Jayden Daniels. Both decisions sparked skepticism, as critics questioned whether the duo could quickly build a cohesive and competitive team.

Yet, the results have silenced the doubters. Quinn has crafted a dynamic offense tailored to Daniels’ strengths. With the Commanders poised for their first playoff appearance in four years, Quinn is determined to strengthen the team even further.

Injuries have plagued the team’s running back corps. Brian Robinson is dealing with an ankle issue, and Austin Ekeler remains in b. This leaves Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez as the only healthy options—a situation Quinn believes needs addressing.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Boston Scott #35 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

To fill the gap, Washington worked out former Eagles running back Boston Scott on Wednesday. After brief stints with the Rams and the Steelers’ practice squad, Scott has yet to secure a spot on an active roster this season.

Will Boston Scott join the Commanders?

The Commanders have not revealed whether Boston Scott will officially join the team. However, given their pressing need for a running back, he appears to be the most viable option until Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler recover.

On Wednesday, Washington also worked out James Robinson, the former Jaguars player. Despite his experience, Scott seems to be the more dependable choice to bolster the backfield for the Commanders at this critical juncture.

