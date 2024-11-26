Even though Jake Paul expected his fight against Mike Tyson to be a success, it fell short of expectations. Many consider the bout a fiasco, which is why Paul is now close to sealing the dream match fans have eagerly awaited for a long time.

On November 15, the world witnessed Mike Tyson‘s return to boxing. After his exhibition match four years ago, the legendary pugilist agreed to a professional bout with Jake Paul, a matchup that surprised everyone.

At 58 years old, Mike Tyson faced a boxer 31 years his junior. This significant age gap clearly influenced the fight’s outcome, as Jake Paul capitalized on his superior stamina to dominate the bout against the aging Iron Mike.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jake Paul aims to deliver the dream fight fans have been demanding

Throughout the year, Jake Paul hyped his fight against Mike Tyson, promising a spectacular show. The YouTuber challenged Iron Mike to a professional bout, meaning the result would officially affect their records.

Advertisement

see also UFC President delivers strong warning to Jake Paul on possibility of Canelo Alvarez fight

However, the fight fell far short of expectations. While Mike Tyson had a strong start in the first two rounds, by the third round, his age became apparent, and exhaustion took over. This allowed Paul to secure a dominant position.

Advertisement

Jake Paul ultimately won by unanimous decision in a fight many believe should never have happened. Now, Paul is seeking redemption and looking for a new opponent to restore his reputation. It seems he may have found the match everyone has been clamoring for.

Advertisement

Olajide William Olatunji, better known as KSI, is ready to step into the ring with Jake Paul. KSI famously defeated Logan Paul in 2019, sparking calls for Jake to avenge his brother and face his business partner in a showdown.

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 09: Logan Paul (red/white/blue shorts) and KSI (black/red shorts) exchange punches during their pro debut fight at Staples Center on November 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. KSI won by decision. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

KSI’s manager, Mams Taylor, told ‘The Sun Sport’ that his client is eager to make the fight happen. However, one major hurdle remains: agreeing on the weight class.

“Obviously the fight with Jake is something we wanted and it was talked about flipping a coin, we said, ‘Okay, let’s flip a coin,’ but the weights have to be fair. If you want 192 pounds on one side, then we want 183 pounds on the other side. If you want 190, we’ll take 185,” Taylor told SunSport. “Take it or leave it, we’ll even fight in America, in Las Vegas. We’ve really tried to make it happen.”

Advertisement

What is KSI’s boxing record?

KSI is one of the UK’s most prominent influencers. After his victory over Logan Paul, the two turned their rivalry into a business venture with their sports drink brand. Despite his entrepreneurial focus, KSI has remained active in boxing.

Advertisement

see also Floyd Mayweather issues ruthless warning to Jake Paul over potential Canelo fight after Tyson bout

Currently, KSI holds a 1-1 professional boxing record. As mentioned, he defeated Logan Paul in 2019 but later faced Tommy Fury in 2023, where Fury emerged victorious without much difficulty.

Advertisement