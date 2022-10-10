Paris Saint-Germain take on Benfica on Matchday 4 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage. Find out here why Lionel Messi won’t play for Christophe Galtier’s side.

With Qatar 2022 right around the corner, the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage schedule is tight. PSG and Benfica clash for the second straight week on Tuesday, Oct. 11, but this time Lionel Messi won’t be part of the French team.

Last week, Paris Saint-Germain were denied a crucial victory in Lisbon as the home side canceled out Messi’s opener. Now, the French side is tied with Benfica in Group H, with seven points each.

Therefore, Christophe Galtier now must get the job done at home to get a step closer to the round of 16. However, it will be a challenging task to try and do so without the Argentine star on the field.

What injury does Lionel Messi have?

Lionel Messi was ruled out for this fixture after suffering a slight calf strain during PSG’s 1-1 draw with Benfica last week. Messi asked to be subbed off in the final minutes and missed the Reims draw on Saturday.

The former Barcelona star, however, is understood to be better than a few days ago. So why is he not playing? Well, the player, coaching staff and team doctors decided it wasn’t worth the risk.

Messi carries PSG’s aspirations for this season, so it’s better for him to be back once he’s 100% fit. In addition, the FIFA World Cup is looming around and it’s well known that Messi doesn’t want to miss it for anything in the world.