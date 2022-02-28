Universitario take on Barcelona SC at Estadio Nacional de Lima in Lima for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Second Qualifying Stage. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Universitario vs Barcelona SC: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Copa Libertadores Second Qualifying Stage

Universitario and Barcelona SC meet in the 2022 Copa Libertadores Second Qualifying Stage. This game will take place at Estadio Nacional de Lima in Lima. The visitors are favorites to win but the home team has a strong defense. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Universitario know how to play in the Copa Libertadores, this is the 33rd time that they play in the tournament, but the first leg against Barcelona SC was a disappointment for them after the team played well the first half of the game without allowing goals, in the second half the home team scored two goals to win the game.

Barcelona SC won the first leg as a way that the team is trying to show that they are in good shape for the next stages of the tournament. The last time Barcelona achieved something big in the Copa Libertadores was in 1998 when they were runners-up.

Universitario vs Barcelona SC: Date

Universitario and Barcelona SC play for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Second Qualifying Stage on Wednesday, March 2 at Estadio Nacional de Lima in Lima. The home team must prevent the visitors from scoring or else it could be the end for them.

Universitario vs Barcelona SC: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Universitario vs Barcelona SC at the 2022 Copa Libertadores Second Qualifying Stage

This game for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Second Qualifying Stage, Universitario and Barcelona SC at the Estadio Nacional de Lima in Lima on Wednesday, March 2, will be broadcast in the US by beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA