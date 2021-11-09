Familiar foes will meet again when Uruguay host Argentina on Matchday 13 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch the game in the US.

Uruguay vs Argentina: Date, Time, and TV channel in the US for Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

International action is back and the road to Qatar is reaching its most exciting part in South America. Uruguay and Argentina clash in a can't-miss game this week on Matchday 13 of the Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, check out the date, time, and how to watch it in the US.

La Celeste need to bounce back fast after a weak start to their campaign. Oscar Washington Tabarez's men have failed to pick up a victory in their last three games (D1 L2), which included a painful defeat to La Albiceleste.

The 2021 Copa America winners, on the other hand, have yet to lose a game in the tournament. As a matter of fact, Lionel Scaloni's boys hold the longest unbeaten run on Earth with 25 undefeated matches. Argentina's last defeat came in the 2019 Copa America semifinals to Brazil. Will Uruguay stop their lifelong rivals this time?

Uruguay vs Argentina: Date

Uruguay and Argentina will face each other on Friday, November 12, at Estadio Campeon del Siglo in Montevideo, Uruguay. Last time they met, La Albiceleste claimed a comfortable 3-0 win in Buenos Aires.

Uruguay vs Argentina: Time by State in the US

ET: 6 PM

CT: 5 PM

MT: 4 PM

PT: 3 PM

TV channel in the US for Uruguay vs Argentina

The game to be played in Montevideo between Uruguay and Argentina on Matchday 13 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US on Fubo Sports Network.