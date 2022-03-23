Uruguay will host Peru for Matchday 17 of the Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, check out what you need to know about this soccer match: the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Uruguay and Peru will face each other for Matchday 17 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. With everything so tight in the standings, both teams want to get a win and get closer to Qatar 2022. Here, check out the preview, predictions and odds. If you’re located in the United States, you can watch this match on fuboTV (free-trial).

The match between La Celeste and La Blanquirroja is certainly the big match of the week, as Uruguay is in fourth place and Peru is fifth in the standings, with just one point separating them. Everything is on the line for these two teams, so they will not hold anything back.

Diego Alonso’s Uruguay is coming to this match after defeating Venezuela 4-0 at home. Meanwhile, Peru was held back to a 1-1 draw against Ecuador last time out. Now, they need to go all the way if they want to book a ticket to Qatar.

Uruguay vs Peru: Match Information

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay.

Uruguay vs Peru: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Uruguay vs Peru: Storylines

These two national teams have faced each other 69 times, with Uruguay having won 37 games, while Peru have won 16. They have drawn 15 matches. Their last encounter was for Matchday 9 of the World Qualifiers, and it ended up in a 1-1 draw.

How to watch or live stream Uruguay vs Peru in the US

The match between the national teams of Uruguay and Peru for Matchday 17 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers to be played on Thursday, March 28, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States exclusively on fuboTV (free-trial).

Uruguay vs Peru: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this match. According to BetMGM, Uruguay is the favorite to win this game (1.60), while Peru has odds of 7.75. A draw would pay 3.20.

BetMGM Uruguay 1.60 Tie 3.20 Peru 7.75

*Odds by BetMGM