The 20-year-old Inter of Porto Alegre midfielder will get his final chance to impress Gregg Berhalter before the World Cup.

USMNT: Johnny Cardoso steps in for Yunas Musah, here is the lowdown on the Inter midfielder

Yunas Musah will not partake in the USMNT’s next two friendlies in preparation for Qatar 2022 due to a groin injury. The injury to Musah is not serious, at first it will take him out of this weekend’s match.

Musah seems to be a lock for the USMNT World Cup squad, his absence did open the possibility for another player to come in and possibly make an impression. That player is Inter of Porto Alegre midfielder Johnny Cardoso.

Johnny Cardoso has already been capped by the USMNT three times, but this season in Brazil’s Serie A he is coming into his own. Here is the lowdown on Johnny Cardoso and what he has been up to.

Johnny Cardoso stats at Inter of Porto Alegre

After struggling for playing time the 20-year-old New Jersey native found himself claiming a spot in the tough Inter lineup. Johnny, as he is known, has played 17 games, and scored 3 goals and added 2 assists during the lead up to his call up.

Cardoso started the season on the bench and was rumored to be moving to MLS during the summer transfer window but in week 14 he played 30 minutes against Coritiba FC and began to slowly insert himself into the lineup.

From week 13-26 Cardoso has played every game for Inter, his best match a two-goal game against Juventude on August 30th. What most impresses in the lead up to his call up is how Cardoso has played in six positions during that stretch of games.

Cardoso has played central midfielder, on the right wing, wing back, and creative midfielder. In his last three matches Cardoso has played central midfielder, inside right midfielder, and right wing.

In four seasons at Inter Cardoso has played 88 matches and scored 5 goals, for Gregg Berhalter, “Johnny” could be a very interesting option.