The MLSPU revealed all Major League Soccer player salaries in 2022, with Jozy Altidore being the only USMNT player among the top 25.

In 2022 the top 25 MLS player salaries have already been revealed, some of the league’s top earners include LAFC’s Carlos Vela, Inter Miami’s often disinterested striker Gonzalo Higuaín, and the league’s top earner Xherdan Shaqiri at $8.1 Million per season.

Atlanta United and the Los Angeles Galaxy lead the league on roster spend with $28 million each, and the average player salary in MLS is at $438,728. When MLS kicked off in 1996 it was a place for USMNT players and up and coming American players to have a place to play professional soccer.

American players are making more money as the years have progressed and the number of players making over $1 million in MLS has continued to increase over the years. Here are the salaries of some of the current crop of USMNT players currently playing in MLS.

What USMNT MLS players make

Starting in the goalkeeping column, possible USMNT number 1 Matt Turner is on $500,000 a year but that will increase when he makes his move to Arsenal of the Premier League in the summer. Major prospect Gabriel Slonina is at $147,800, and Sean Johnson who could be a number 3 at Qatar 2022 is at $550,000 a season.

In the defensive end Walker Zimmerman who signed a new contract with Nashville is at $1.1 million a season, Miles Robinson who played a pivotal role in World Cup qualifying but will miss Qatar 2022 is at $737,500.

Back from Europe and with the ailing Inter Miami DeAndre Yedlin is on $848,750 a season. New York Red Bulls Aaron Long is another defender at over $1 million in wages.

One of Gregg Berhalter’s main locker room guys Cristian Roldan is at $981,542, while on the outs New England Revolution midfielder Sebastian Lletget is at $1 million a season.

Highly touted and in the running for MLS 2022 MVP Djordje Mihailovic is making $751,875, while Kellyn Acosta is at $1.2 million per season.

Rounding out is the forward line are Jordan Morris of the Seattle Sounders at $1.3 million, often criticized FC Dallas forward Paul Arriola is at $1.1 million and Jesús Ferreira is near $1.5 million per year on his new DP contract.