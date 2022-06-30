The USMNT U20 team will face against the Honduras U20 team for the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The USMNT U20 team will play against the Honduras U20 team at the Estadio Francisco Morazan in San Pedro Sula for the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship. Here is all the detailed information about this crucial U20 Championship game including how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. This game will available in the US to watch and stream live on fuboTV.

The USMNT U20 team has been unstoppable in the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship. In fact, they are already qualified to the 2023 U20 World Cup. The team managed by Mikey Varas is certainly the top team to clinch the title as the Mexico U20 team was eliminated by the Guatemala U20 team.

On the other side, the Honduras U20 team continues their run as hosts. It already paid off to be at home for the tournament. As the team managed by Luis Alvarado is seeking to clinch their 5th U20 Championship final in the CONCACAF.

USMNT U20 vs Honduras U20: Match Information

Date: Friday, July, 1, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Francisco Morazan, San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Live Stream: fuboTV

USMNT U20 vs Honduras U20: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

USMNT U20 vs Honduras U20: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The USMNT U20 team is the only one left with an unbeaten streak in the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship. In fact, they haven't conced a goal in four out of 5 games they have played in Honduras. In addition, the USMNT team has scored 10 goals in the last 3 games of this tournament. As the Mexico U20 team was eliminated, the American team is a top candidate for the this year's title.

Whereas the Honduras U20 team has clearly increased their confidence through the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship. They have eliminated both the Panama and Costa Rica U20 teams. Meaning they have proved themselves to be a powerful team. However, their true challenge is going to be against one of the top teams of CONCACAF.

How to watch USMNT U20 vs Honduras U20 in the US

The matchup between the USMNT U20 team and the Honduras U20 team for the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship will be available to watch in the United States on fuboTV. Other options are: ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1 and Foxsports.com

How to watch USMNT U20 vs Honduras U20 anywhere

If you want to watch the match between the USMNT U20 team and the Honduras U20 team for the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.

USMNT U20 vs Honduras U20: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have a favorite for this matchup. According to Caliente, the USMNT U20 team is the favorite with -250 odds to advance to the Finals, while the Honduras U20 team has +525 odds to pull up a shocker win. A draw would finish in a +350 payout.