The USWNT and Uzbekistan face each other on Saturday at the Lower.com Field in an International Friendly. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

The USWNT will host Uzbekistan at the Lower.com Field in Columbus on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 5:30 PM (ET) in an International Friendly 2022. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this unique women's soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their first overall meeting. The United States and Uzbekistan have never clashed before neither in a friendly fixture nor at the World Cup tournament. Uzbekistan will become the 55th different nation that the United States women’s national soccer team has faced in its almost 37-year existence.

For the first time since the 2016's Thailand match, the USA players will face an Asian opponent in Uzbekistan. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time ever, in a 2022 International Friendly.

USWNT vs Uzbekistan: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022

Time: 5:30 PM (ET)

Location: Lower.com Field, Columbus

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

USWNT vs Uzbekistan: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

USWNT vs Uzbekistan: Storylines

The United States have so far featured in three international games in 2022. They managed to lift another SheBelieves Cup with two wins, and a draw. Meanwhile, this will be the fourth International Friendly for Midori Honda's side this year. They have suffered one defeat, won once, and drawn once as well.

It will be the first of two international friendly matches between these two women's national teams. The second one will be played on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free USWNT vs Uzbekistan in the U.S.

The 2022 International Friendly match between the USWNT and Uzbekistan, to be played on Thursday, at the Lower.com Field in Columbus, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options include Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, ViX, FOX Network.

USWNT vs Uzbekistan: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the USWNT vs Uzbekistan matchup. However, judging by the USA's form, we can expect them to claim a comfortable win at home.