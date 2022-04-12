USWNT play against Uzbekistan for an International Friendly game. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

USWNT and Uzbekistan meet in an International Friendly game. This game will take place at Subaru Park in Pennsylvania on April 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET). The visitors know that the home team is unstoppable.

USWNT were dominant against Uzbekistan in the first game a couple of days ago, they won 9-1 in what was a display of the offensive power of the United States women and so far the USWNT has not lost a single game in 2022 .

Uzbekistan suffered from the first minute against USWNT, the team did not know how to stop the offensive attack of the home team that never stopped. But at least the Uzbekistan offense was able to score a goal.

USWNT vs Uzbekistan: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Subaru Park, Pennsylvania, United States.

USWNT vs Uzbekistan: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

USWNT vs Uzbekistan: Storylines

USWNT are playing better than ever after the loss in the 2021 Olympics Semifinals against Canada 0-1 with eight wins since then and three draws. The team is close to reaching the CONCACAF Women Championship to try to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup. It is very likely that they will win this game and also qualify for the World Cup.

Uzbekistan is a weak team that has not yet been able to play in a World Cup, also their results in the AFC Women's Asian Cup have never been good, they are always eliminated in the early stages or group stage. But in 2022, Uzbekistan won a game against Lithuania in what was the team's first and only win so far. Prior to the loss against the USWNT on April 12, 2022, they had drawn a 0-0 game against Venezuela.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free USWNT vs Uzbekistan in the U.S.

This International Friendly game will be available in multiple channels, this game will be broadcast in the United States by ESPN2

USWNT vs Uzbekistan: Predictions And Odds

USWNT are big favorites to win this game, the United States women's offensive play is simply superior to almost any other national team in the world. Home field advantage is another point in the USWNT's favor. But Uzbekistan as underdogs hope to play better than in the first game against the home team. The best pick for this International Friendly game is: Over 4.5.



