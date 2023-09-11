Venezuela vs Paraguay: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in your country

Venezuela and Paraguay face each other on Tuesday, September 12, on Matchday 2 of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out how to watch the game in your country.

[Watch Venezuela vs Paraguay online in the US on Fanatiz]

La Vinotinto suffered a 1-0 loss in their debut against Colombia, but their performance still gave Venezuelan people reasons for optimism. Now, Fernando Batista’s side aims to pick up a win that fuels its aspirations.

La Albirroja, on the other hand, couldn’t break the deadlock against Peru and had to settle with a goalless draw at home. Will Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s boys claim all three points in their visit to Maturin?

Venezuela vs Paraguay: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 7 PM

Australia: 8 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 12 AM (Wednesday)

Brazil: 7 PM

Canada: 6 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 12 AM (Wednesday)

Denmark: 12 AM (Wednesday)

Egypt: 1 AM (Wednesday)

France: 12 AM (Wednesday)

Germany: 12 AM (Wednesday)

Ghana: 10 PM

Greece: 1 AM (Wednesday)

India: 3:30 AM (Wednesday)

Indonesia: 6 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 11 PM

Israel: 1 AM (Wednesday)

Italy: 12 AM (Wednesday)

Jamaica: 5 PM

Kenya: 1 AM (Wednesday)

Malaysia: 6 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 4 PM

Morocco: 11 PM

Netherlands: 12 AM (Wednesday)

New Zealand: 10 AM (Wednesday)

Nigeria: 11 PM

Norway: 12 AM (Wednesday)

Philippines: 6 AM (Wednesday)

Poland: 12 AM (Wednesday)

Portugal: 11 PM

Saudi Arabia: 1 AM (Wednesday)

Serbia: 12 AM (Wednesday)

Singapore: 6 AM (Wednesday)

South Africa: 12 AM (Wednesday)

Spain: 12 AM (Wednesday)

Sweden: 12 AM (Wednesday)

Switzerland: 12 AM (Wednesday)

UAE: 2 AM (Wednesday)

UK: 11 PM

United States: 6 PM (ET)

How to Watch Venezuela vs Paraguay in your Country

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Fanatiz

Brazil: SporTV

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Ecuador: Canal del Futbol

Germany: Fanatiz

Greece: Fanatiz

India: FanCode

International: Bet365

Ireland: Fanatiz

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: Fanatiz

Japan: Fanatiz

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Sky HD

Netherlands: Fanatiz

New Zealand: Fanatiz

Portugal: Fanatiz

Russia: matchtv.ru, Sportbox.ru, Match TV

Singapore: Fanatiz

South Korea: Fanatiz

Turkey: Fanatiz

UK: Fanatiz

United States: Fanatiz (PPV)*

Venezuela: Televen, SimpleTV, ByM Sport

* Fanatiz has exclusive rights to broadcast all 2026 World Cup Qualifying games of Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela in the United States. They will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.