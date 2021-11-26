Leicester City would eventually go on to win the match 3-1 but chaos reigned in the stands as a dozen police officers were injured by the unruly fans.

On the field Leicester City made short work of Legia Warsaw defeating the Polish side 3-1 with 3 first half goals. The result placed the Foxes in first place of their Europa League group, while Legia Warsaw are last.

Off the field was another matter, as the traveling Legia Warsaw supporters filled their section of King Power Stadium with flares and chants, an image of English soccer back in the late 80’s.

The Legia Warsaw supporters lit flares during the second half and crossed the allowed perimeter for traveling supporters and the result was a clash with police. The incident left 12 police officers injured and seven arrests were made.

Video of police clashing with Legia Warsaw fans

The Leicestershire Police intercepted the fans as they were trying to cross the tarps, one fan actually crossed the allowed area and ran right into the direction of police, only to be met with a nightstick slap to the back.

According to reports from ESPN, one officer was treated for a concussion while another officer suffered a fractured wrist. Julia Debenham, assistant chief constable of Leicestershire Police, spoke to the media after the events and stated: “While I am pleased that our officers responded well and managed to contain the away fans within their section and minimize contact between them and the home crowd, it's extremely disappointing that a number of fans acted the way they did and twelve officers were injured during the incident," Debenham said.

Debenham went on to state, "This type of behavior is not acceptable and we will be investigating the incident fully in order to bring those offenders to justice."